ST. JOHN'S, NL , Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Riverhead Wastewater Treatment Facility will be upgraded to protect waterways and provide the infrastructure needed to build more housing.

The federal, provincial, and municipal governments are making a joint investment of over $139 million towards the first phase of the Riverhead Wastewater Treatment Facility expansion. Upgrades to the Riverhead facility will increase primary water treatment capacity and will include design and site preparation for a future secondary treatment facility. Work at this stage will allow the facility to move one step closer to meeting the federal standards of the Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations, which set national standards for how wastewater must be treated before being released into the environment.

This important project will ensure that residents of the St. John's metropolitan area will receive better wastewater treatment, see cleaner waterways and have the infrastructure in place to build more homes needed to support the community.

Quotes

"Strengthening essential infrastructure, projects like this help unlock future housing opportunities for a growing community. This critical investment in wastewater infrastructure in St. John's, Mount Pearl, and the Town of Paradise will safeguard local waterways and create a healthier environment. "

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"The expansion of the Riverhead Wastewater Treatment Plant is a vital improvement in essential infrastructure for the residents of the St. John's metropolitan area. This project will put us on the right path to ensuring our region's wastewater treatment needs are met well into the future."

Tom Osborne, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Cape Spear

"By strengthening essential infrastructure and protecting our waterways, we are helping create healthier, safer places for families to grow and businesses to thrive. When provincial, federal and municipal governments work together, we can deliver the services and supports that make our communities stronger, now and for the future."

The Honourable Barry Petten, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Through strong partnership across all levels of government, we're advancing the largest infrastructure project in our city's history. Expanding the Riverhead Wastewater Treatment Facility is not only essential for meeting modern environmental standards, but it also ensures we can support future growth and new housing development."

Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $69,639,116 in this project through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and municipal governments will both contribute $34,819,558. The City of St. John's will cover 81% of the municipal costs, which is approximately $28 million, while Mount Pearl will cover 14% and the Town of Paradise 5%.

The New Building Canada Fund was a $14-billion fund that has supported projects of national, regional and local significance that promote economic growth, job creation and productivity.

