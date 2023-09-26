Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - All Canadians need reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. The governments of Canada and British Columbia are taking action to bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with the Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services, announced over $2.6 million in federal and provincial funding for the Trout Lake BC Internet Society and the Village of Granisle to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 400 households in rural British Columbia communities. Funding will be allocated as follows:

$442,460 in funding for the Trout Lake BC Internet Society to provide high-speed Internet access in the communities of Beaton, Galena, Galena Bay , Halcyon Hot Springs, Hall's Landing, St. Leon Hot Springs, Trout Lake and Whiskey Point

$2,228,157 in funding for the Village of Granisle to provide high-speed Internet access in the community of Granisle

This funding is part of an existing agreement between the governments of Canada and British Columbia. In March 2022, both governments announced a historic partnership to invest up to $830 million to connect households in all remaining rural, remote and Indigenous communities throughout the province to high-speed Internet.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. That's why our government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026. Today's announcement highlights our commitment to Internet connectivity in rural British Columbia. This investment will provide reliable high-speed Internet access, through the Trout Lake BC Internet Society and the Village of Granisle, to more than 400 underserved homes in 9 British Columbia communities."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Our commitment to connect every rural, remote and Indigenous community in B.C. by 2027 will ensure the benefits of high-speed Internet are shared by everyone in B.C. This investment makes it possible for these people to stay in the communities they love while having access to services, resources, employment and education and being able to stay connected online."

– The Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services

"The Trout Lake BC Internet Society would like to thank the Government of Canada, the Northern Development Initiative Trust and Network BC for their support in moving us toward faster and more reliable high-speed Internet. Our coverage area has no cellular service and is remote, mountainous and heavily forested, making wireless links difficult to build, maintain and expand. Our small non-profit organization has a good foundation, and this funding will allow us to overcome weak links, invest in the latest technology, and upgrade tower and backup systems. With this support, the Trout Lake BC Internet Society can continue providing this service."

– John Wall, President and Director, Trout Lake BC Internet Society

"Our community recognizes the need for broadband Internet service providing speeds of 50/10 megabits per second, and we are extremely excited to be recipients of Universal Broadband Fund funding. This will help promote our economic development and move the community forward."

– Linda McGuire, Mayor, Village of Granisle

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In March 2022 , Canada and British Columbia announced a broadband partnership. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural households in British Columbia to high-speed Internet through a total combined investment of up to $830 million .

, and announced a broadband partnership. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural households in to high-speed Internet through a total combined investment of up to . Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $525 million in connectivity projects in British Columbia .

has invested nearly in connectivity projects in . Since 2017, the Government of British Columbia has invested $584 million in connectivity projects in the province.

