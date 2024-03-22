Governments of Canada and Alberta officially designate Alberta section of the North Saskatchewan River as a Canadian Heritage River

The entire section of the river flowing in Alberta is now designated under the Canadian Heritage River System

GATINEAU, QC, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Heritage places reflect the rich and varied stories of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, and the Honourable Rebecca Schulz, Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, announced the official designation of the remaining 718-kilometre section of the North Saskatchewan River in Alberta, as a Canadian Heritage River.

Aerial view of the North Saskatchewan River and City of Edmonton Photo: Travel Alberta / Dan Schykulski (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

With this designation, the entire section of the river in Alberta, including the previously designated 49-kilometre section that runs through Banff National Park, is recognized under the Canadian Heritage Rivers System.

The North Saskatchewan River is a traditional gathering place, travel route, and home to Indigenous peoples including the nêhiyawak (Cree), Niitsitapi (Blackfoot), Ktunaxa, Métis, Nakota Sioux, Iroquois, Dene, Ojibwe, Saulteaux, Anishinaabe, Inuit, and Assiniboine. The North Saskatchewan River is known to some Indigenous communities by different names. To some, the river is known as kisiskâciwani-sîpiy, meaning "swift-flowing river" in nêhiyawak (Cree), to others, Omaka-ty, meaning "the big river" in Niitsitapi (Blackfoot). This designation provides an opportunity to foster support for wider use of Indigenous languages and cultural connections to this important waterway.

This section of the North Saskatchewan River was nominated in 2022 by the proponent, Smoky Lake County, for its outstanding cultural and recreational values. kisisâciwani-sîpy connects the Rocky Mountains to the prairies, before meeting with its sister, the South Saskatchewan River, and eventually flows into Hudson Bay. For centuries, the river was a transportation and trade route, first for Indigenous peoples, then settlers and explorers coming from the east to the Rocky Mountains. kisiskâciwanisîpiy played a pivotal role in the fur trade, early scientific expeditions, human settlement patterns and agriculture. The river was not immune to episodes of conflict and played a role in the outcome of the North-West Resistance of 1885 and the tragic events at Frog Lake National Historic Site.

Omaka-ty has influenced human culture, recreation, and arts. It has inspired music and poetry, attracted paddlers and anglers, and hosted festivals. Today, the river continues to provide an important source of drinking water, habitat for plant and animal species, and support for the tourism and recreation industries.

Quotes

"With this designation, the iconic North Saskatchewan River will finally receive the recognition it so deserves. Being designated as a Canadian Heritage River is extremely fitting as this waterway has been instrumental in the development of Canada over the last centuries as a main transportation and trade route and as an extremely important cultural and historic site to the many Indigenous nations in the area. Thank you to Smoky Lake County, the North Saskatchewan River Watershed Alliance, Parks Canada, the Alberta Government, and everyone who worked fervently over the past several years to make this designation possible. Because of your efforts, the North Saskatchewan River will continue to provide recreational opportunities and cultural significance for many generations of people living in Canada for years to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The North Saskatchewan River is, and always will be, a vital part of Alberta. Many municipalities and Indigenous communities requested this designation as they have a long and deep relationship with this beautiful river and our growing province relies on it for drinking water, a dynamic ecosystem, and many recreational and tourism opportunities."

The Honourable Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Government of Alberta

"For thousands of years, North Saskatchewan River has been an important place of gathering and community for Indigenous peoples. By ensuring its conservation, we can continue to protect the water and honour our collective relationship with nature. Edmontonians are deeply connected to the river and we are committed to making sure it stays clean and accessible for many generations to come."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Mayor of the City of Edmonton

"The North Saskatchewan River has always been an integral part of our heritage since time immemorial and continues to embody Treaty 6. At Fort Pitt, when Commissioner Morris indicated "as long as yonder river flows" he was pointing to this river, kisiskâciwanisîpiy. Designation as a Heritage River will serve to encourage respect and stewardship of this landscape and grow relations among river communities."

Elder, Nôhkom Jo-Ann Saddleback

A nehiyaw and a member of the Saddle Lake Cree First Nation in Alberta

"The Métis Nation within Alberta is very pleased that the North Saskatchewan River has formally been recognized as a Canadian Heritage River. Like the Métis, this river has played a pivotal role in the development of Alberta and Canada. It was an original transportation route along which our ancestors travelled and sang their songs. It was, and continues to be, a source of cultural, spiritual, and economic abundance for our people. Along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, the Métis people joined our First Nations ancestors, and welcomed our European friends to build homes and communities. Today, Métis Crossing overlooks this river and has grown to become an international destination sharing the stories of shared histories and abundant futures."

Andrea Sandmaier, President

Otipemisiwak Métis Government, formerly the Métis Nation of Alberta

"Since 2019, Smoky Lake County has led a collaborative initiative of municipalities, Indigenous communities, and other recreation and stewardship groups to advance the Canadian Heritage Rivers System designation for the North Saskatchewan River across Alberta. This designation will ensure greater awareness and collaboration among various jurisdictions and river-users to foster sustainable tourism, business, and recreation opportunities through the recognition and celebration of the outstanding cultural values of this iconic river. I invite you to experience the rich cultural landscape of the Smoky Lake area which has been nurtured by the North Saskatchewan River."

Jered Serben

Reeve & Division 5 Councillor, Smoky Lake County

"The North Saskatchewan Watershed Alliance is a collaborative partnership that seeks to enhance our understanding of the watershed so we can best manage our rivers, wetlands, and lakes. We began some of the early work towards heritage recognition for the North Saskatchewan River in the early 2000s, and so we are pleased to be supporting this initiative being led by Smoky Lake County, which aims to amplify the stories and the culture of the North Saskatchewan River and its watershed."

Scott Millar

Executive Director, North Saskatchewan Watershed Alliance (NSWA)

"The beloved North Saskatchewan River is well deserving of a Canadian Heritage River designation, and the River Valley Alliance (RVA) was pleased to support this important initiative. The RVA was founded over 20 years ago to preserve, protect, enhance and connect the North Saskatchewan River Valley by creating North America's longest river valley pedestrian trail. The name given to this trail is Amisk Wacîw Mêskanaw, which is in nêhiyawêwin (Cree language), meaning Beaver Hill Road. This trail and its reclaimed name invite everyone to "sing the song" of the River Valley and foster connections with the water, the land, its vast history and the people who call it home."

Kristine Archibald

Executive Director, River Valley Alliance (RVA)

"When I was growing up in Edmonton in the 1970s, the North Saskatchewan was seen as something dirty, something your mother warned you to stay away from. But over the last decade, there's been a huge cultural shift, as people rediscovered the river as a place for swimming, paddling, floating, and boating. The challenge now is to make the river accessible for recreation and tourism, while still protecting it as a riparian ecosystem, a wildlife corridor, and a source of safe drinking water. This exciting heritage designation, championed by the passionate advocates of Smoky Lake County, helps us to both celebrate the river's rich social history, as we protect its ecological future."

The Honourable Paula Simon

Independent Alberta Senator

"EPCOR has a long history with the North Saskatchewan River, recognizing its significance over time and the benefits it provides today as the source of drinking water for over a million people in the Edmonton region. We welcome the North Saskatchewan's designation as a Canadian Heritage River – inspiring communities to work together in caring for the river, to celebrate and support cultural connections of Indigenous Peoples, and protect it as a water resource for future generations. It will also encourage newcomers and youth to learn more about the North Saskatchewan River through education, conservation, and recreation."

John Elford

President & CEO, EPCOR Utilities Inc.

"Explore Edmonton's 10-year Tourism Master Plan identifies a strategic goal to activate the river valley to create a more vibrant destination and gathering place. We recognize that the river valley and ravine system is one of Edmonton's greatest natural assets and a significant contributor to the quality of life of Edmontonians. Long established as a gathering place for Indigenous Nations, Edmontonians continue to value the protection and celebration of the natural and cultural heritage of this area. It helps to tell the story of Edmonton and its history and share it with the world. Edmonton provides an incredible combination of urban lifestyle with a verdant river valley and park system – the largest urban greenspace in North America – through the heart of the city."

Traci Bednard

President and CEO, Explore Edmonton

Quick Facts

The North Saskatchewan River flows within the North Saskatchewan watershed across central Alberta and into Saskatchewan . The river travels 1,287 km from its origin in the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains of western Alberta to the 'Forks' within the province of Saskatchewan . This route transects four of Alberta's six natural regions: Rocky Mountains, Foothills, Boreal Forest, and Parkland.

watershed across central Alberta and into . The river travels 1,287 km from its origin in the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains of western Alberta to the 'Forks' within the province of . This route transects four of Alberta's six natural regions: Rocky Mountains, Foothills, Boreal Forest, and Parkland. In 2019, Smoky Lake County took up the project, with an intention to support sustainable heritage and cultural tourism development, and stewardship activities among the many project partners. The North Saskatchewan River's designation document highlights the many cherished stories shared by cultural, heritage and recreational sites throughout the North Saskatchewan River Watershed to be explored and developed in the future.

As part of the North Saskatchewan River's designation, Smoky Lake County, and the North Saskatchewan River Watershed Alliance (NSWA) will act as the lead organizations conducting annual reporting to the province of Alberta and Canadian Heritage Rivers System Board.

The Canadian Heritage Rivers System is a collaboration between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments. It gives national recognition to Canada's outstanding rivers and encourages long-term stewardship of their natural, cultural, and recreational values for the benefit and enjoyment of Canadians, now and in the future.

outstanding rivers and encourages long-term stewardship of their natural, cultural, and recreational values for the benefit and enjoyment of Canadians, now and in the future. There are currently 41 rivers or river segments designated under the Canadian Heritage Rivers System, totalling just over 10,000 kilometers across the country.

Besides the Clearwater/Christina rivers near Fort McMurray (designated in 2003), the North Saskatchewan is the second river in Alberta outside of a national park to be recognized under the program.

