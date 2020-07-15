Government will not extend the Incentive Program to Retain Essential Workers

QUÉBEC, July 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The government is announcing that it will not extend the Incentive Program to Retain Essential Workers (IPREW), whose application period ended on July 4.

This decision is attributable to a context that is no longer the same as when the IPREW was created, on April 3, 2020. Québec is in "economic recovery" mode and we have already begun to reopen the vast majority of sectors.

The program covered the period from March 15 to July 4, 2020. For workers who have not been able to do so to date, it is possible to apply online on Revenu Québec's website by registering on the My Account for Individuals portal until November 15, 2020, the date on which the period of admission to this temporary program ends.

Quotes:

"We put in place this temporary program to ensure that essential service workers who choose to remain at work to meet the needs of the population are not financially penalized compared to those who benefit from the CERB. Currently, about 125 000 workers have signed up for the IPREW and are receiving an increase in their wages for the services they provided to Quebecers at the height of the crisis."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

"The contribution of essential workers has been crucial since the beginning of the crisis, and it will be just as crucial for the economic recovery. We can be proud of the dedication and solidarity of these men and women who are helping Québec get through this unprecedented period of turbulence by providing citizens with the services they need in various spheres of activity."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity

https://www.revenuquebec.ca/en/online-services/online-services/online-services/apply-for-assistance-under-the-incentive-program-to-retain-essential-workers-iprew/

Québec.ca/coronavirus

