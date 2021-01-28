Government Technology Leader PayIt Picks Marketing Automation Canada to Help Enhance Outreach to North American Markets

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - PayIt, an award-winning provider for digital government, today announced it has hired Toronto-based Marketing Automation Canada (MAC) to manage the implementation of its marketing automation platforms. PayIt opened its Canadian headquarters in Toronto last year and has committed to investing in the creative and technical talent available in the Toronto business community.

PayIt's platform enables constituents to easily access government services from any device. Whether it is paying for vehicle, housing, or health services, interacting with government offices has never been easier.

"We are thrilled to partner with Marketing Automation Canada to help us reach broader audiences in Canada and the U.S.," said PayIt founder and CEO John Thomson. "We chose MAC because of their deep marketing technology expertise and their proven track record. We also appreciate that all of their staff are located in their Toronto office. They're committed to the Toronto community and we share that commitment as well."

"PayIt is truly delivering better government to the people," said Marketing Automation Canada President Jordan Hellyer. "We're glad they chose us to manage their marketing automation platforms to help their sales and marketing teams get the right message to the right people at the right time."

About PayIt

As an award-winning, SaaS provider of digital government services, PayIt allows agencies to consolidate most services into one citizen experience. PayIt employs a code-free approach that enables offices to digitize back-office processes and payments within 90 days.

PayIt is modernizing how public sector agencies serve the public, increasing operational efficiency and improving user experience. This fresh approach to citizen interaction has earned PayIt and public sector clients numerous awards--including being named to the GovTech 100 five years in a row, a finalist for the NASCIO State IT Recognition Award, multiple StateScoop IT Innovation of the Year awards and several Government Experience Awards on state and local levels.

SOURCE Payit

For further information: See how PayIt is leading GovTech transformation, visit www.payitgov.com