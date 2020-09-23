Government technology leader PayIt announces sponsoring partnership with Women Who Code Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - PayIt, an award-winning provider for digital government, today announced it has joined as a sponsoring partner with Women Who Code Toronto to help inspire women to excel in technology careers.

PayIt's platform enables constituents to easily access government services from any device. Whether it is paying for vehicle, housing or health services, interacting with government offices has never been easier. Earlier this month, PayIt announced the opening of its Canadian headquarters in Toronto and its commitment to expanding the tech talent footprint there.

"We strongly support the mission of Women Who Code, which is a world where women are proportionally represented as technical leaders, executives, founders, VCs, board members and software engineers," said PayIt founder and CEO John Thomson. "Our partnership with Women Who Code Toronto is an important step to helping to make that vision a reality."

"PayIt has benefited from brilliant women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) in all facets of the company," said PayIt Chief of Staff Jean Nobile. "We look forward to connecting with Women Who Code Toronto to further enhance our organization and to provide great opportunities for women in this community."

Women Who Code is the largest and most active community for technical women in the world. Their award-winning programs support more than 230,000 women around the globe to level up in their technical careers every step of the way. To date they have offered more than 5,000 technical trainings, workships, events, hackathons and more, as well as nearly $2 million in scholarships and awards.

"The Women Who Code Toronto network has grown to 4,000 members since 2014," said Shanna Gregory, Global Leadership Director of Women Who Code. "This growth has been facilitated by our amazing local leaders and supported by great community partners such as PayIt. As a commitment to supporting diversity in tech, PayIt has planned to host technical webinars and provide job opportunities to our Toronto members."

Part of the support provided by the sponsoring partnership will help to transform the Women Who Code in-person program into a quality online experience that members can join from anywhere.

"As a company whose primary focus is helping people access government services from wherever it is most convenient for them, we understand and support the efforts to make Women Who Code accessible to as many women as possible, no matter where they are," Thomson said.

