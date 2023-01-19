WHITEHORSE, YT, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - People in Whitehorse and across Canada deserve to feel safe in their communities.

That's why the Government of Canada has a comprehensive plan to address crime. An important element of this work is stopping criminal behaviour before it starts, which is why the Government launched the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). First announced in March 2022, the BSCF supports local initiatives that prevent crime and help young people make good choices.

Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announced that the City of Whitehorse will receive up to $929,500 from the BSCF to prevent crime in the region. This funding will help address the underlying conditions that give rise to criminal behaviour. It will support community-led prevention, education and outreach projects – assisting young people who may be at risk, and helping them set themselves up for success in life.

No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of crime and violence on its own. That is why the BSCF is one of many elements in the Government's plan to keep Canadians safe.

This work begins at Canada's borders, with new resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into the country. It includes significant policies like a ban on assault-style weapons, a national freeze on handguns and proposed legislation to combat organized crime and address domestic violence.

No two Canadian communities are exactly alike, which is why the BSCF is tailored to local conditions, with municipalities taking the lead in selecting which projects to support.

"My number one priority as Minister of Public Safety is keeping Canadians safe. Investments in grassroots efforts in Whitehorse are essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth and young adults to get involved in a life of crime. Put simply, we must stop gun and gang violence before it starts."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"This funding from the Building Safer Communities Fund will help support at-risk youth to make healthier choices and better set themselves up for success in life. I look forward to seeing the difference it will make for young people across Yukon."

- Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"This funding is an opportunity for the City to identify specific needs tailored to our community. By building a better understanding of what is available to our youth, we can identify and implement the right programming to address risk factors and help youth make good choices."

- Laura Cabott, Mayor of Whitehorse

Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

The amount of BSCF support for a community is based on two major elements: crime severity (homicide by firearm, incidents of firearms offences, organized crime/street gang-involved crime) and population density.

The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative To Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund - a five year $358.8 million investment announced in 2018 - that brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada .

