SURREY, BC, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - People in Surrey and communities across Canada deserve to feel safe in their communities.

That's why the Government of Canada is taking action with a comprehensive plan that gets guns off our streets and puts more resources into our communities. An important element of this work is stopping violence before it starts, which is why the government launched the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). First announced in March 2022, the BSCF supports local initiatives that prevent crime and violence and help young people make good choices.

Today the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announced that the City of Surrey will receive up to $3.95 million from the BSCF to prevent crime and violence in the region. This funding will help address the underlying conditions that give rise to crime. The municipality will distribute it to community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of crime on its own. The BSCF is one of many elements in the Government's plan to keep Canadians safe.

Our work begins with supporting law enforcement and strengthening Canada's borders, adding resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into the country. The Government banned assault-style firearms like the AR-15 two years ago and will soon begin a buyback program to get these guns out of our communities. Last October, a national freeze on handguns was implemented . Finally, we recently introduced Bill C-21 – Canada's most significant action on gun violence in a generation. In addition to the handgun freeze, it proposes significant provisions to combat organized crime and address the alarming role of guns in domestic violence.

"My number one priority as Minister of Public Safety is keeping Canadians safe. Investments in grassroots efforts in Surrey are essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth and young adults to get involved in a life of crime. Put simply, we must stop gun and gang violence before it starts."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Our government is committed to preventing crime and keeping people safe in their communities. It's crucial that people can count on safe public transit, and the violence we've witnessed recently has been deeply unsettling. All levels of government need to come together to eradicate the root causes of the crimes taking place on our transit system, as well as the gun violence that fuels gang conflicts. This $3.95 million investment will help prevent violence that's threatening and taking lives in Surrey and our government will continue to work with Ottawa on intervention and enforcement measures.''

- The Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia

"The City of Surrey is a leader in gang prevention programs, providing direct support to almost 5,000 young people and their families through our Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment program since its launch in 2019. This new investment of $3.95 million will allow the City and our partners to expand these supports through additional after-school programming, youth outreach and mentorship, enhanced access to trauma counselling and new culturally sensitive services for Indigenous youth. This work is now more important than ever and I thank Minister Mendicino and the federal government for its ongoing support of this work since its inception."

- Mayor Brenda Locke, City of Surrey

Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

The amount of BSCF support for a community is based on two major elements: crime severity (homicide by firearm, incidents of firearms offences, organized crime/street gang-involved crime) and population density.

The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative To Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund - a five year $358.8 million investment announced in 2018 - that brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada .

