Government takes action on gun violence in Miramichi with nearly $1 million for prevention programs

MIRAMICHI, NB, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - People in Miramichi and across Canada deserve to feel safe in their communities. That's why the Government of Canada is taking action on gun and gang violence with a comprehensive plan that gets guns off our streets and puts more resources into our communities. An important element of this plan is stopping violence before it starts, which is why the government launched the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). First announced in March 2022, the BSCF supports local initiatives to prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

Today, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, announced that the City of Miramichi will receive up to $821,000 from the BSCF to prevent gun and gang violence across the city. This funding will help address the underlying social conditions that give rise to crime. The BSCF will support community-led projects to combat violence among young people who are involved in gangs, or at risk of joining them.

No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun violence on its own. That is why the BSCF is one of many elements in the government's plan to keep Canadians safe from gun crime. This begins at our borders, where we've added resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into Canada. The government banned assault-style firearms like the AR-15 two years ago, and will soon begin a buyback program to get these weapons off of our streets. Finally, the government recently introduced Bill C-21 – Canada's most significant action on gun violence in a generation – which proposes a national freeze on handguns and new "red flag" laws to address the role of guns in domestic violence.

"My number one priority as Minister of Public Safety is keeping Canadians safe. Investing in grassroots and community efforts in Miramichi is essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth and young adults to get involved in a life of crime and gun-related violence. Put simply, we must stop gun and gang violence before it starts."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"The Building Safer Communities Fund will make a difference in communities of all sizes including ours. This program will provide youth in our community prevention programs and support, especially those who are most vulnerable."

- Adam London, Mayor of Miramichi

Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

The amount of BSCF support for a community is based on two major elements: crime severity (homicide by firearm, incidents of firearms offences, organized crime/street gang-involved crime) and population density.

The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative To Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence, a $358.8 million investment over five years, announced in 2018, that brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada .

