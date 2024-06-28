Government of Canada welcomes Rio Tinto project that will reduce GHG emissions and expand manufacturing of low-carbon aluminum

Rio Tinto continues to position itself as a key player in the global low-carbon economy

JONQUIÈRE, QC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Decarbonizing the production of critical minerals and metals is essential to achieving Canada's climate goals. Canada is the fourth-largest producer of primary aluminum in the world. As a long-standing supplier of strategic metals to the United States and across the North American industrial supply base, Canada must ensure that it can continue to provide aluminum products to critical sectors such as automotive and transportation, energy, and infrastructure. By supporting clean technologies and advanced manufacturing, the government will continue creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening our economy and building a greener future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, welcomed Rio Tinto's plan to expand production capacity for low-carbon aluminum in Canada. This project is another key step in the implementation of the groundbreaking ELYSIS™ smelting technology across Rio Tinto operations in the province of Quebec.

Once fully developed and implemented, the ELYSIS™ technology would eliminate almost all emissions associated with the Canadian aluminum industry's smelting carbon footprint. The world-leading net-zero aluminum smelting technology will reinvent the chemistry of aluminum production by removing carbon from the chemical process and producing only oxygen as an output.

Today's announcement represents another significant step forward as the Government of Canada continues to position Canada for success with a cleaner, stronger and better-prepared economy—one that is competitive in a low-carbon world.

Quotes

"Canada has all it takes to be the global green supplier of choice, which is why our government is collaborating with key industry actors like Rio Tinto to produce low- carbon aluminium. Groundbreaking projects such as the ELYSIS™ smelting technology will ensure Canada remains at the forefront of the economy of tomorrow while also staying focused on its carbon reduction goals. When economic benefits are paired with a commitment to developing green solutions, it's a win for Canadian industry, our cleantech ecosystem and our workers."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"At the heart of our government's economic plan is building an economy where Canadian workers benefit. That is why we're seizing the opportunities to decarbonize Canada's critical minerals and mining sector, create good-paying jobs—especially union jobs—and ensure Canadian workers and industry remain at the forefront of the global economy."

– The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"ELYSIS™ is truly a disruptive technology for the industry, and it's thanks to Quebec's expertise that we are the first in the world to produce aluminum that is free of greenhouse gases. It's a technological innovation with unprecedented benefits for our aluminum industry, which remains an undisputed world leader."

– Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"This investment will further strengthen Rio Tinto's industry-leading position in low-carbon, responsible aluminum production in North America with our hydro-powered smelters and our recycling capacity. Becoming the first to deploy the ELYSIS™ carbon-free smelting technology is the next step in our strategy to decarbonize and grow our Canadian aluminum operations. In addition to helping us deliver even lower–carbon primary aluminum for our customers, this investment will allow Rio Tinto to build its expertise in installing and operating this new technology, while the ELYSIS joint venture continues its research and development work to scale it up to its full potential."

– Jérôme Pécresse, Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Aluminium

Quick facts

With more than 10,000 employees working at over 35 sites across Canada , Rio Tinto is one of the most important metals and minerals producers operating in Canada today.

, Rio Tinto is one of the most important metals and minerals producers operating in today. Rio Tinto Alcan (RTA) is the Canadian subsidiary of the multinational Australian mining company, the world's second-largest aluminum producer outside of China . It has a significant presence in Canada , sources 42% of its inputs from Canadian suppliers, and exports products to approximately 16 countries. Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region is central to RTA's aluminum business and is responsible for approximately half of its global aluminum production. RTA is also an important hydroelectricity producer.

. It has a significant presence in , sources 42% of its inputs from Canadian suppliers, and exports products to approximately 16 countries. Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region is central to RTA's aluminum business and is responsible for approximately half of its global aluminum production. RTA is also an important hydroelectricity producer. The United States was Canada's largest export destination for aluminum products in 2022, accounting for 92% of the total value of aluminum exports, followed by Mexico (3%), and Hong Kong (1%).

was largest export destination for aluminum products in 2022, accounting for 92% of the total value of aluminum exports, followed by (3%), and (1%). Through the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and the Critical Minerals Strategy, Canada is on track to achieve its goal of cutting emissions by 40 to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030.

is on track to achieve its goal of cutting emissions by 40 to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030. To strengthen its alignment with the Paris Agreement, RTA announced self-imposed greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets of 15% in 2025, 50% in 2030 and net zero by 2050.

The Government of Canada has provided funding to ELYSIS Limited Partnership, a joint-venture technology partnership between Rio Tinto and Alcoa, to produce the world's first true net-zero aluminum smelting technology.

has provided funding to ELYSIS Limited Partnership, a joint-venture technology partnership between Rio Tinto and Alcoa, to produce the world's first true net-zero aluminum smelting technology. In October 2022 , the government announced up to $222 million in funding through the Strategic Innovation Fund to help Rio Tinto Fer et Titane, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, decarbonize and increase its production of critical minerals, including lithium, titanium and scandium.

