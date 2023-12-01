Latest subsidiary of internationally recognized company Medicom Group Inc. will establish manufacturing facility with capacity to produce up to one billion medical-grade nitrile gloves annually

LONDON, ON, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains steadfast in safeguarding the health and safety of Canadians. During the pandemic, the historic demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) exceeded manufacturing capacity as health care workers and civilians alike did their part to safeguard their communities from the transmission of COVID-19. Outfitting health care workers with adequate infection control products is top of mind to ensure they can continue providing high-quality care to those in need.

Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that the Government of Canada will contribute up to $42 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to support Manikheir Canada Inc.'s project to build a facility in London, Ontario, to develop and produce medical-grade nitrile gloves. The manufacturing facility will have an annual production capacity of up to one billion medical-grade nitrile gloves to be used across multiple commercial segments including dental, industrial, medical, lab/research and retail, allowing for domestic preparedness for future pandemics.

Manikheir will be the only medical-grade nitrile glove manufacturer in the country, supporting the government's commitment to keep Canadian health care workers protected. This project aligns with Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy, and with this contribution, Manikheir will create 135 jobs in London, Ontario.

"Providing personal protective equipment to our front-line workers is a vital component in ensuring effective medical care. The pandemic has shown us how important the acquisition of such equipment is, and not only will this project ensure that Canadian health care providers have the tools they need to get the job done, but it will also support the economy and create well-paying jobs for the people of London."

– The Honourable Francois-Phillipe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Our government stewarded Ontario through the last pandemic, and the lessons we learned will ensure that we will be better prepared to face the next one by building an independent and strong PPE manufacturing supply chain. This investment will help enhance public safety and pandemic preparedness while strengthening our economy and creating new, good-paying jobs for workers in the London area."

– The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

"Ensuring health care workers are equipped with quality infection control products is crucial for continuing to deliver high-quality care to those in need. Today marks an important milestone in the announcement of Manikheir's new London facility, and we are proud to continue providing front-line health care workers with the tools they need, while creating skilled jobs for Canadians."

– Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Medicom was founded 35 years ago to meet a need for medical gloves at the height of the HIV crisis. Today, we're taking a major step towards producing our own gloves, right here in Canada. Green, ethical, innovative gloves. Canadian gloves. Our governments were there to support people during the last pandemic, and now they are showing that they're getting ready for the next one. Medicom is proud of this partnership, and we will deliver in the name of protection," commented Guillaume Laverdure, CEO of Medicom.

Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector and to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies.

Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector and to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies. Budget 2021 provided a total of $2.2 billion over seven years toward growing a vibrant domestic life sciences sector and securing pandemic preparedness. This budget funding provides foundational investments to help build Canada's talent pipeline and research systems, as well as foster the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.

over seven years toward growing a vibrant domestic life sciences sector and securing pandemic preparedness. This budget funding provides foundational investments to help build talent pipeline and research systems, as well as foster the growth of Canadian life sciences firms. Manikheir is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicom Group Inc., which is among the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of infection control products and is internationally recognized as a capable producer of personal protective equipment.

The federal investment in Manikheir's project is being made alongside a $30 million contribution from the Province of Ontario .

