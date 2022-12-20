VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets, while creating good jobs and making life more affordable for Canadians. That's why the Government of Canada is making it more affordable for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, provided an update on the Government of Canada's work in building the charging infrastructure that Canadian drivers can rely on and to install 84,500 chargers from coast to coast to coast.

To accelerate the deployment of EV chargers, starting in January 2023, the Government of Canada will be seeking applications from Indigenous organizations and from delivery organizations. The funding involved includes support from the recently recapitalized Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

ZEVIP received $400 million in Budget 2022 to continue building a coast-to-coast charging network where Canadians live, work and play. This funding is complemented by $500 million for the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Charging and Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure Initiative (CHRI) announced under Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan that will accelerate the rollout of large-scale ZEV infrastructure and unlock private investments in the space.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested over $1 billion to make ZEVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. The federal government has approved funding to support the installation of over 34,500 ZEV chargers to date.

And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's update is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"Zero-emissions vehicles are helping Canadians to reduce emissions and save money on fuel while creating sustainable jobs throughout the supply chain. In January 2023, the Government of Canada will be accepting new applications for ZEV infrastructure funding. Investing in zero emissions vehicles will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."



The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Transportation accounts for about 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. The federal government has already approved funding to install over 34,500 ZEV chargers from coast to coast, thanks to the funds invested to date by the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program .

. Budget 2022 provided Natural Resources Canada's ZEVIP with an additional $400 million , and Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million to support the deployment of an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027.

, and Infrastructure Bank will invest to support the deployment of an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027. Canada currently has 19,227 publicly available charging stations across 8,249 charging sites across the country.

currently has across the country. To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

