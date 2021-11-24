OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to modernizing the Senate and is proposing changes to support a more independent and non-partisan chamber.

Today, Senator Marc Gold introduced legislation to amend the Parliament of Canada Act and enshrine into law a number of changes that have already been made in the Senate.

Bill S-2 would extend eligibility for annual allowances to senators occupying leadership positions in parties or groups beyond only the Government and Opposition; ensure all recognized parties and parliamentary groups are consulted on important appointments, such as to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians; and, amend the Emergencies Act to ensure each group is represented on parliamentary committees formed under the Act.

This follows the creation of the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments in 2016, which provides the Prime Minister with non-binding, merit-based recommendations for Senate appointments that reflect Canada's diversity and make a significant contribution to the work of Parliament.

"This bill is an important next step in the Government's commitment to support a Senate that is more independent and non-partisan. Changes to legislation such as the Parliament of Canada Act are needed so we can ensure the current reality in the Senate is reflected in the law, and that we continue to serve Canadians in the most effective and meaningful way possible."

— The Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

The 105-seat Senate of Canada is made up of individuals with a diverse set of backgrounds, accomplishments, and experiences.

Since the establishment of the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, 60 senators have been appointed to the Senate.

The bill introduced today is the same bill that passed in the Senate during the previous parliamentary session but died on the Order Paper upon dissolution.

Backgrounder: Bill S-2 – An Act to amend the Parliament of Canada Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts

BACKGROUNDER

Bill S-2: An Act to amend the Parliament of Canada Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts

Bill S-2, An Act to amend the Parliament of Canada Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts, was introduced in the Senate on November 24, 2021. The bill's proposed changes would support the Senate of Canada's transition to a more independent and non-partisan Upper Chamber.

Bill S-2 was previously introduced and passed in the Senate in April 2021, during the last session of Parliament, where the bill died on the Order Paper upon dissolution.

If passed, the bill would amend the Parliament of Canada Act and make consequential and related amendments to other Acts to recognize the independence and non-partisan nature of the Senate.

Specifically, it would allow for:

annual allowances to senators occupying leadership positions in parties or groups beyond only the Government and Opposition. Allowances would be retained for the five leadership positions for the Government in the Senate, and the five leadership positions for the Opposition in the Senate. The next three largest groups in the Senate would receive leadership allowances for four positions;

leaders or facilitators of all recognized parties and parliamentary groups in the Senate to be consulted before appointing a senator to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, and to be consulted on the appointment of certain officers and agents of Parliament;

leaders or facilitators of all recognized parties or parliamentary groups to make membership changes to the Senate Standing Committee on Internal Economy, Budgets and Administration;

consequential and related amendments to other Acts;

amendments to the Emergencies Act to provide that at least one senator from each group in receipt of a leadership allowance be represented on the parliamentary committee formed under the Act; and

to provide that at least one senator from each group in receipt of a leadership allowance be represented on the parliamentary committee formed under the Act; and the addition of the titles Government Representative in the Senate, Legislative Deputy to the Government Representative in the Senate, and Government Liaison in the Senate to the Parliament of Canada Act.

In 2016, the Government established a non-partisan, merit-based process for Senate appointments. The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments plays an important role in Canada's democracy by providing the Prime Minister with non-binding, merit-based recommendations for Senate appointments that reflect Canada's diversity and make a significant contribution to the work of Parliament. Since its establishment, 60 senators have been appointed to the Senate.

Building on these important steps, changes to the Parliament of Canada Act and other Acts through Bill S-2 aim to reflect the new realities of the Senate and align the law accordingly.



