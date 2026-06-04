OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Good eye health is an integral part of overall health. When vision loss is prevented or effectively managed, people can stay healthier, remain active, and maintain a better quality of life. Improved access to eye care also reduces long-term pressures and costs on health and social systems.

On June 3, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, tabled the National Strategy for Eye Care in Parliament. This national strategy is the first of its kind in Canada to outline a shared plan for all levels of government and partners to improve access to eye care services and information, prevent vision loss, and strengthen supports for people who are blind or partially sighted. Developed in consultation with provinces and territories, Indigenous partners, people with lived experience and health professionals, the Strategy focuses on growing needs as Canada's population ages and rates of chronic conditions continue to increase.

Millions of Canadians are living with preventable or treatable eye conditions and many continue to face barriers accessing timely and appropriate care. To address these challenges, the Strategy calls for collective action to strengthen partnerships, raise awareness about eye health, improve access to services, expand the use of data, and leverage new technologies and innovative solutions.

The Strategy puts people first, with a focus on care that is accessible, inclusive, and culturally safe, ultimately ensuring clear outcomes for Canadians.

Quotes

"Our new National Strategy for Eye Care offers a real vision for improvement and a shared way forward. I encourage partners across the country to adapt the Strategy to the unique needs of their communities which will help improve the eye health of all Canadians.

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"I am excited to see the tabling of the National Strategy for Eye Care. By prioritizing prevention, accessible services, and culturally safe care, it will help prevent vision loss, support those living with sight impairment, and reduce pressures on our health system. We are putting people first and strengthening eye health for all Canadians."

The Honourable Judy A. Sgro

Member of Parliament for Humber River--Black Creek

Quick facts

As of 2019, an estimated 1.2 million Canadians were living with significant vision loss or blindness, with millions more affected by eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive errors.

The Strategy builds on federal actions underway to support eye health, including funding eye care programs for certain populations, investments in vision research through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and steps to modernize regulatory processes and support innovation.

Health Canada will report back to Parliament within five years on progress made on the National Strategy and the state of eye disease prevention and treatment in Canada.

Associated links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709