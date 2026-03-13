Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament (Hamilton Mountain), announces funding for the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford

BRANTFORD, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Performance venues enable artists to showcase works that speak to us, tell our stories and reflect our identity. These venues are essential for passing on our culture and building a better future for generations to come.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament (Hamilton Mountain), announced $67,766 in funding for the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

Provided under the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, this financial assistance will support the feasibility analysis for the project "Dwade.'nyota' Dwaga:'sho.:'o.h We Celebrate Our Stories." As the community's needs grow, the Woodland Cultural Centre's infrastructure will eventually need to be renovated to accommodate new spaces for creation, dissemination and exhibition. The funds will also be used to gather the community's vision and analyze the viability of a new cultural facility that would house the museum, art gallery, offices, various meeting spaces and gift shop.

These new multipurpose spaces will be adapted and designed to meet the needs of Indigenous design principles and both traditional practices (such as beadwork, carving and storytelling) and contemporary disciplines such as visual arts, music and digital media.

Quotes

"The ability of Indigenous Peoples to reclaim and revitalize their culture is essential to reconciliation. The Woodland Cultural Centre is much more than a place of remembrance: it is a space for transmission, pride and gathering. By investing in its improvement, we are strengthening the vitality of the community and ensuring that the richness of Haudenosaunee culture is celebrated and passed on to future generations."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Woodland Cultural Centre is a powerful gathering place for Ontario's Indigenous communities and has always been a valuable place for everyone to learn, connect and reflect. I am honoured and humbled to represent our government in supporting this work; a vital step on the path towards reconciliation."

--Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament (Hamilton Mountain)

"The Woodland Cultural Centre is grateful to the Department of Canadian Heritage for its ongoing demonstration of support of our work to protect, promote and preserve Haudenosaunee culture, language and arts. Thanks to this funding, we will be able to undertake an important initiative allowing us to engage with artists, educators and community members to determine their needs for a state-of-the-art, purpose-built cultural centre."

--Heather George, Executive Director, Woodland Cultural Centre

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the conditions that support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and the planning and design of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

The Woodland Cultural Centre's two main buildings are home to a museum and art gallery. The Centre was the former Mohawk Institute Residential School, which was the first in Canada. The buildings have since been used as offices, a library and a language education centre. The Centre attracts 20,000 visitors a year and offers tours, programming, workshops and exhibitions.

A residential school operated at the Centre from 1828 to 1970. By 1972, the Woodland Cultural Centre was founded. At that time, work began to establish research and collections, ensuring that evidence was saved while victims and Survivors were honoured.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Woodland Cultural Centre

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]