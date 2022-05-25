VICTORIA, BC, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well-positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced more than $4 million in new funding to help Victoria International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport will receive more than $1.3 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for upgrades to the lighting for the approach to Runway 09. The work will include:

installation of new land-based and water-based lighting systems, with the water-based fixtures being structurally reinforced to withstand impacts from barges that work in the area; and

reconfiguration and extension of the existing floatplane dock to accommodate the new lighting system.

In addition to funding for the infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada also provided the airport with over $3 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Victoria and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"The Victoria International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for Victoria, but for much of Vancouver Island. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Victoria businesses. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

Annie Koutrakis

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Victoria International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

, will provide in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

