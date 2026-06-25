Government of Canada supports soccer in Surrey and across the country

Federal funding is supporting Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities' initiative to build 25 community soccer pitches across Canada. Surrey has been selected as the site of the first pitch in Western Canada, where the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), joined the City of Surrey, community partners and locals to celebrate the milestone and take to the field.

SURREY, BC, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - From coast to coast to coast, soccer is bringing Canadians together and inspiring the next generation. The Government of Canada is investing in local communities and ensuring that kids and youth have the opportunity to get involved, stay active and discover a lifelong love of sport.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), visited Guildford Heights Park to highlight $2.165 million in Government of Canada funding for Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities' national initiative to build 25 community soccer pitches across Canada by 2029. Surrey is now home to the first Jumpstart community soccer pitch in Western Canada, marking an important milestone in expanding access to sport.

From neighbourhood matches to dreams of representing Canada on the world stage, these free-to-access soccer pitches will give kids and youth a safe place to play, belong and build confidence. Developed in partnership with municipalities, local organizations and community members, every pitch is designed to meet the unique needs of each community. At a time when Canada is welcoming the world through sport, this initiative demonstrates how investments in community infrastructure can help translate the momentum of major international sporting events into lasting benefits for Canadians.

This support builds on the Government of Canada's $755 million generational investment to strengthen Canada's sport system from playground to podium. At its heart, these investments are about expanding access to sport, helping athletes and sport organizations thrive, and building a stronger sport system that reaches every corner of the country.

Quotes

"As Canada welcomes the world through sport, we want to make sure it leaves a lasting legacy in communities across the country. These soccer pitches will give kids and youth welcoming places to play, grow and build relationships. Our government is transforming sport from playground to the podium, and we are backing that work with a generational investment of $755 million to support athletes and sport organizations, strengthen Canada's sport system and enhance our ability to host world-class events."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"Soccer brings people together, and in Surrey it reflects the diversity, energy and community spirit that make our city so special. This new community pitch will create more opportunities for children and youth to stay active, build friendships and develop a lifelong love of sport. Thank you to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Government of Canada for helping create a legacy for young people in Surrey."

--Mayor Brenda Locke, City of Surrey

"Investing in community sport is one of the most meaningful ways we can help children and youth build confidence, connection and a lifelong relationship with play. We're honoured to have the support of the Government of Canada in helping bring this new community soccer pitch to life in Surrey, and proud to see the opportunity it creates for children and families to access sport close to home. As the first Jumpstart community soccer pitch in Western Canada, this is an important milestone in our commitment to build 25 pitches across the country by 2029."

--Marco Di Buono, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Quick Facts

Soccer is the largest participatory sport in Canada and is considered the fastest growing sport in the country, connecting people of all ages and backgrounds, from local fields to the world stage.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) is a national charity committed to enabling lifelong success through access to sport and play for children and youth across Canada by addressing financial, physical and systemic barriers.

Associated Links

Canada welcomes the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Soccer Initiative – Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]