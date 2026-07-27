Government of Canada supports 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships, building on Canada's sport hosting legacy

Canada's Year of Sport continues as the federal government provides funding for the 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Ottawa.

CALGARY, ON, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- The federal government is working to remove barriers to sport so everyone can participate. Through local sport organizations, we're ensuring Canadians have greater access to low- and no-cost opportunities to get involved.

Today, with WinSport and the Canadian Sport Institute Alberta, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), joined Paralympic medalist Chad Jassman and local kids on the court for a "try-it" game of wheelchair basketball.

The visit marked the announcement of $2.5 million in federal funding for Wheelchair Basketball Canada to host the 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Ottawa from September 9 to 19, 2026, building on the momentum of Canada's Year of Sport.

This investment will help deliver a world-class championship, welcoming 336 athletes from 19 countries. It will give elite Canadian wheelchair basketball athletes the opportunity to compete against the world's best on home soil, while attracting international fans and reinforcing Canada's reputation as the best sport-hosting nation.

Support for the 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships is part of our government's largest sport investment in Canada's history, committing $1 billion to make sure we continue hosting major sporting events, grow participation, support our athletes, strengthen the sport system and expand sport infrastructure nationwide.

Sport is the ultimate nation builder, and whether it's the 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships, the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montréal, or the FIFA World Cup 2026™, these moments bring Canadians together and inspire the next generation.

Quotes

"2026 is Canada's Year of Sport, and we're welcoming the world once again! The 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Ottawa will bring together the best athletes from across the globe, while attracting international fans and reinforcing that Canada is the best sport-hosting nation in the world. We'll continue building on this momentum and can't wait to cheer for Team Canada on home soil!

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"Ottawa Centre is proud to host the 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships, a celebration of athletic excellence and performance. This event will bring some of the world's best athletes to our riding while highlighting Ottawa as a world-class host city. I look forward to welcoming competitors and fans, and seeing our community come together to cheer on Team Canada. Go Canada Go!"

--Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre)

"We are sincerely grateful to the Government of Canada for its investment in the 2026 IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships. As the world's best wheelchair basketball athletes compete on the global stage, Canadians will witness their exceptional skill, speed and athleticism. This championship provides a unique opportunity to showcase Canada's leadership in inclusive and accessible sport, while demonstrating the power of sport to inspire, unite communities and transform perceptions."

--Wendy Gittens, CEO, Wheelchair Basketball Canada

Quick Facts

Wheelchair Basketball Canada is the national governing body for the sport in Canada and supports a community of over 2,500 participants nationwide.

The Sport Canada Hosting Program supports international sporting competitions in Canada, such as world championships, Olympic and Paralympic qualification events, and world cups.

As the largest supporter of the country's sport system, the Government of Canada invests in the development of Canadian athletes, the national and multi-sport organizations that support them, as well as initiatives to host international sport events in Canada.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 provided $755 million over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $118 million ongoing, to Canadian Heritage to help Canada's sport system to:

Host and compete with the best: $50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation and strengthen local sport systems for years to come.

Support our athletes and the next generation in performing at the highest levels: $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete and perform, including support for better mental health and funding that will be linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider all of its recommendations.

Get more Canadians involved in sport: $660 million over five years and $110 million ongoing for sport organizations, increasing funding that has remained largely unchanged since 2005, so that they can invest in a strong and safe sport system and grow participation among children and youth nationwide. We want sport organizations to work with private sector partners who share the goal of getting more Canadians involved in sport. We also expect sport organizations to make changes to their programming to invest in sport at all levels.

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Associated Links

Sport Canada Hosting Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]