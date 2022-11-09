The Montérégie SME will receive $750,000 in financial assistance from CED to foster sustainable development in Quebec's regions.

SMEs have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite‑Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, today announced, on behalf of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, a repayable contribution of $750,000 for TalThi Inc.'s project to enhance its production capacity.

This CED assistance will enable the SME to acquire and install automated production equipment, including a thermoformer, a granulator, and other devices needed to operate its new production line.

TalThi is a family-owned business that manufactures food packaging. Given forecasts pointing to accelerated growth, TalThi proceeded with expanding its production plant and implementing a third thermoforming line. This expansion will enable it to increase its productivity, optimize its production capacity, and foster solutions based on a clean, circular economy. TalThi is already known for adopting the best environmental practices possible and has a sustainable development policy enabling it to offer innovative products manufactured based on the best industry standards.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive recovery will come, among other things, from businesses making the green transition. The Government of Canada supports SMEs by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. To achieve this, it leverages programs and services adapted to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities in an economy in transition.

"Our government has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other things, we are investing strategically in clean technologies, a priority in our economic recovery plan. By helping SMEs such as TalThi become more innovative and by supporting innovation in the development of more ecofriendly technologies and products, we are setting the stage for a greener Quebec."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite‑Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time, and we must help businesses develop more environmentally friendly processes and products. That is why our government is supporting this project to reduce TalThi's environmental footprint while increasing its productivity. Congratulations to the entire team in Saint-Hyacinthe on your vision of eco-responsibility. You are setting an example for us all!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"TalThi is keen to support a circular economy, which means keeping our materials and our products in the economic circuit for as long as possible. That is why we are focusing on recyclable materials that contribute to a circular economy and, therefore, to a more sustainable world. CED understands these important issues well, and the financial assistance it is granting us enables TalThi to invest in sustainable technologies. For TalThi, the future is Recycled-Recyclable-Reusable!"

Steven Thibeault, President and CEO, TalThi

According to a survey conducted in 2022 by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not yet begun their low‑carbon transition, and yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada's total GHG emissions.

total GHG emissions. The 2021 Speech from the Throne confirms that the fight against climate change and the green shift are priorities for the Government of Canada .

. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long-term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

