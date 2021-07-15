Government of Canada supports sustainable waste management systems for the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

MILLBROOK FIRST NATION, TRADITIONAL AND UNCEDED MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in sustainable waste management systems through modern infrastructure, operations, training and partnerships.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced $1.1 million in support of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq's Mi'kmawey Green Communities Program. This funding is helping the Confederacy's eight member communities improve their waste management through a number of initiatives by

developing sustainable waste management systems

conducting preliminary work, such as engineering design and environmental reviews for future infrastructure

implementing community awareness campaigns

supporting innovations in organic composting and waste diversion

optimizing partnerships with nearby municipalities

enhancing household hazardous waste collection.

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of waste management investments. As the fastest growing population in Canada, it is critical that Indigenous partners have the resources required to be able to protect the environment and human health in a way that reflects their vision for a greener future while also enhancing the quality of life in First Nations communities.

The funding announced today is flowing through the First Nations Waste Management Initiative. Over the last five years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $409 million in solid waste management projects in First Nations across Canada.

Quotes

"As the Government of Canada continues to take strides to protect the environment, it is critical that we are ready to support Indigenous communities in those same efforts. That is why we are pleased to support the important work of the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq's Mi'kmawey Green Communities Program. Not only is this investment helping First Nations become greener, cleaner and more sustainable, but it is also helping enable communities to design and deliver high-quality services for their members."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Over the past couple of years, the CMM's Mi'kmawey Green Communities Program (MGCP), and our member communities in collaboration with MGCP, have worked tirelessly to make our communities greener, cleaner and more sustainable, with a focus on recycling, reduction of waste and waste diversion. This $1.1 million investment will ensure the continuation of core programming, support community requests for future projects promptly and continue to enhance capacity building. This will benefit all of our communities for years to come."

Angie Gillis

Associate Executive Director

Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq

Quick facts

The Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq (CMM) is a tribal council incorporated in 1986 as a not-for-profit organization under the Societies Act of Nova Scotia.

of Nova Scotia. The CMM's eight First Nations member communities are Acadia, Annapolis Valley, Bear River , Glooscap, Indian Brook (Sipekne'katik Band), Millbrook , Paqtnkek and Pictou Landing .

, Glooscap, (Sipekne'katik Band), , Paqtnkek and . The Mi'kmawey Green Communities Program Advisory Board sets project priorities, which are then approved by the CMM Board of Directors, which is comprised of the CMM Chiefs.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

Twitter: @Min_IndServ

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: media may contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

