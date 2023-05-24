LONDON, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - There are more than 1,000 brain diseases and disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and brain cancer, to name a few. Together, brain conditions represent one of the most pressing health challenges in Canada and across the world. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of supporting the neuroscience community and its role in improving Canadians' brain health.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, announced four grants being awarded to Dr. Emma G. Duerden of Western University, Dr. Lisa Saksida of Western University, Dr. Sylvia Villeneuve of the Douglas Hospital Research Centre, and Dr. Signe Bray of the University of Calgary. This funding is made possible through Health Canada's Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF) Program, which has to date committed an overall federal investment of $200 million to Brain Canada Foundation (Brain Canada) in support of brain health discoveries.

Awarded through Brain Canada's 2021 Platform Support Grants Program, these projects are supported by Health Canada and matched by funding from Brain Canada's sponsors, donors and partners. The projects will improve health outcomes for Canadians by using new approaches to develop treatments for neurological illnesses, and by establishing datasets to better understand how brain disruptions such as injury, exposures and genetics put children and youth at risk for behavioural and mental health challenges.

Quotes

"Supporting the neuroscience community and brain research plays a critical role in increasing our understanding of brain health conditions. By investing in projects like these, we are supporting innovation in neurotechnology leading to tangible advancements supporting brain health in Canada to improve health outcomes for patients."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Better research means better brain health for all. The work of Dr. Duerden, Dr. Saksida, Dr. Villeneuve and Dr. Bray will play an important role in advancing our knowledge of the brain and, ultimately, enhancing Canada's capacity in neuroscience research."

Peter Fragiskatos

Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"Platform funding programs play a crucial role in enabling innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration in Canada and on an international level. This is part of what makes Brain Canada an essential component of the brain research ecosystem in this country, we enable transformative platforms, which are essential to addressing the evolving needs of research."

Dr. Viviane Poupon

Brain Canada President and Chief Executive Officer

Quick Facts

Through Budgets 2011, 2016, 2019 and a subsequent funding renewal in 2021, the Government of Canada has committed a total of $200 million for Brain Canada through the CBRF Program, to support Canadian neuroscience research with the greatest potential to lead to scientific discoveries that advance therapies and approaches to better understand the brain and brain health. Brain Canada , the sole recipient of this contribution program, works in partnership with a range of donors from across the private, public and charitable sectors to provide competitively awarded funding for research across Canada.

for through the CBRF Program, to support Canadian neuroscience research with the greatest potential to lead to scientific discoveries that advance therapies and approaches to better understand the brain and brain health. , the sole recipient of this contribution program, works in partnership with a range of donors from across the private, public and charitable sectors to provide competitively awarded funding for research across Canada. Brain Canada shapes its research priorities by engaging with the neuroscience community and bringing research stakeholders together to discuss and advance key brain health issues and opportunities in the health sector. Its signature programs, which include team, platform and capacity building awards, are designed to fill gaps identified by stakeholders for increasing research capacity and strategically advancing the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of brain diseases, disorders, and other conditions.

Related Products

Associated Links

