OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Medical assistance in dying (MAID) remains a complex and deeply personal issue for many Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that the practice of MAID balances laws that give autonomy and freedom of choice for Canadians in a system that provides strong safeguards to protect those who may be vulnerable and has a process that guarantees compassionate and diligent consideration of every request for MAID.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $560,000 in funding over two years to the University of Alberta to conduct the first comprehensive national review of how MAID is provided across the country and expand understanding about individual and family experiences with MAID.

This project, MAID: Descriptions of and experiences with models across Canada, will further enhance knowledge about approaches to MAID delivery across the country by gathering data and information to highlight strengths, challenges, and considerations of MAID service delivery, and identify best practices for all levels of government as well as health partners. The project will complement information collected and reported through the federal MAID monitoring system, providing a better understanding of the experiences of persons requesting MAID, including factors leading to their request. It will also help to shed light on issues such as access to MAID, quality of delivery, and cultural appropriateness.

This announcement marks yet another step toward enhancing the collection of information on MAID service delivery and implementation across Canada. The Government of Canada will continue to work with provinces, territories, and health partners to ensure MAID practice in Canada operates in a consistent and safe manner across the country.

"Medical assistance in dying is a complex and deeply personal issue for many Canadians. The University of Alberta's project will provide valuable data regarding MAID delivery across the country and the experiences of Canadians who request MAID. This research is another important milestone in our continued efforts to ensure MAID practice in Canada operates in a consistent and safe manner across the country."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"MAID is a complex and deeply personal issue. Each person exploring MAID deserves support and compassion – and each MAID practice in Canada must be operated safely and consistently across the country. The information gathered as part of the University of Alberta's project will be critically important to fully understanding the challenges and considered approaches to MAID from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Medical assistance in dying (MAID) is a complex issue. It is also very important and deeply personal for many Albertans and Canadians. With the dual objectives of protection and freedom of choice, it is critical to enhance the collection of information on MAID implementation across Canada. The University of Alberta is developing expertise in this field. This funding will help us take a more informed approach. Our government will continue to work with partners to ensure the safety and security of vulnerable populations in this deeply personal issue."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, MP for Edmonton Centre

The information gathered as part of this project will enhance knowledge about the different approaches to MAID delivery by jurisdiction, including the variance among rural and remote experiences. The project will also examine how program implementation is formally reviewed in provinces and territories.

On March 9, 2023 , Bill C-39 received Royal Assent and immediately came into force. This legislation extended the temporary exclusion of eligibility for persons suffering solely from a mental illness to March 17, 2024 .

, Bill C-39 received Royal Assent and immediately came into force. This legislation extended the temporary exclusion of eligibility for persons suffering solely from a mental illness to . On February 15, 2023 , the Special Joint Committee on MAID released its final report. The Government of Canada has reviewed the findings and recommendations and tabled its response on June 15, 2023 .

, the Special Joint Committee on MAID released its final report. The Government of has reviewed the findings and recommendations and tabled its response on . On March 27, 2023 , the government supported the release of the Model Practice Standard for MAID to help clinicians align their practice with clear guidance and to assist regulators to ensure the protection of the public in the context of complex MAID cases, including where the person's sole underlying medical condition is a mental illness.

