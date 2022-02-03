REGINA, SK, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new funding of close to $16 million to help the Regina International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

To help ensure safe airport operations for aircraft, passengers and crews, the airport will receive $13.2 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to support the rehabilitation of Runway 13-31, including the replacement of runway pavement, sub-drainage and lighting systems, and the construction of runway end safety areas (RESA).

In addition to the funding for the critical infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada provided the Regina International Airport with $2.6 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Regina and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Regina International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

, will provide in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants. First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

Associated Links

