Government of Canada supports Ontario dairy processors to enhance productivity and protect worker health

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced today funding totaling more than $2.5 million under the Dairy Processing Investment Fund to support Empire Cheese Co-operative, Kawartha Dairy and Mariposa Dairy.

Parliamentary Secretary Ellis also announced that Kawartha Dairy and Mariposa Dairy will receive a total of more than $85,000 under the Emergency Processing Fund to enhance worker safety in their facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Dairy Processing Investment Fund, the Government of Canada has approved over $28 million in funding for 29 projects across Ontario that will benefit cheese, yogurt, cream and butter processors.

The Dairy Processing Investment Fund, valued at $100 million, is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness. The Emergency Processing Fund will provide up to $77.5 million to help food processors safeguard the health and safety of workers and their families due to the impacts of the pandemic.

Canada's dairy processors sustain good jobs across the country, and the safe, high-quality products they supply help to ensure the viability of our family farms and the vitality of our rural areas.

Quotes

"Ontario Ag Week is the perfect time to celebrate and support our dairy processors who are essential to ensuring quality, safe foods remain in stable supply as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. The improvements made to these facilities will better position our processors for new market realities and ensure essential workers are protected against COVID-19."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"These investments will help to modernize Ontario's dairy processing operations, which will increase productivity and enhance competitiveness. By providing for the urgent health and safety needs of workers in these facilities, we are helping these essential operations maintain food production and meet new public health protocol requirements."

- Neil Ellis, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Kawartha Dairy is proud to partner with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to bring more of our products to Ontarians, strengthen Canada's food supply and create more jobs in the rural communities of Bobcaygeon and surrounding area. This support is especially important to our farming partners, our employees and communities during these uncertain times."

- Brian Kerr, CEO and General Manager, Kawartha Dairy Ltd.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the Government of Canada for helping us create a safe work environment during these challenging times."

- Bruce Vandenberg, CEO, Mariposa Dairy Ltd

Quick Facts

There are over 500 dairy processors in Canada , including 164 in Ontario . Ontario dairy processors are key drivers of our economy, accounting for almost 40% of total Canadian dairy sales, reaching nearly $6 billion annually, and more than 8,000 jobs.

, including 164 in . dairy processors are key drivers of our economy, accounting for almost 40% of total Canadian dairy sales, reaching nearly annually, and more than 8,000 jobs. To date, 90 dairy processors across Canada have been approved for funding under the Dairy Processing Investment Fund, valued at over $76 million .

have been approved for funding under the Dairy Processing Investment Fund, valued at over . Empire Cheese Co-op is the only cheese manufacturing plant operating in Northumberland County ( Campbellford ) and the first one east of Toronto .

) and the first one east of . Founded in 1937, Kawartha Dairy is a family-owned company which operates ten retail stores and specializes in ice cream and fluid milk manufacturing, as well as cream, butter and other dairy products.

Mariposa Dairy is Ontario's second largest manufacturer of goat cheese, and has been crafting award-winning, high-quality goat cheese products since 1989.

second largest manufacturer of goat cheese, and has been crafting award-winning, high-quality goat cheese products since 1989. This announcement under the Emergency Processing Fund builds on the measures the Government has introduced to keep Canada's agri-workforce strong, including:

agri-workforce strong, including: $35 million under the Emergency On-Farm Support Fund to improve health and safety on farms and in employee living quarters, and to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

under the Emergency On-Farm Support Fund to improve health and safety on farms and in employee living quarters, and to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19.

Travel exemptions for all migrant workers, including seasonal agricultural workers and fish/seafood workers.



$50 million in funding for the Mandatory Isolation Support Program for Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) to help protect the health and safety of migrant workers in farming, fish harvesting, and food production by helping processing sectors cover the incremental costs associated with the mandatory 14-day isolation period imposed under the Quarantine Act on migrant workers upon entering Canada .

Backgrounder

Emergency Processing Fund

The Emergency Processing Fund (EPF) is a one-time, federal investment of up to $77.5 million to help companies implement changes to safeguard the health and safety of workers and their families due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Processing Fund is focused on supporting projects to help companies respond to the urgent health and safety needs of workers in agri-food sectors impacted by COVID-19.

Projects announced today under the Fund

Kawartha Dairy Limited – Bobcaygeon, Ontario - $14,231

This investment will support the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face shields and thermometers, and the purchase and installation of social distancing structures, including plexiglass barriers. This project is administered by the Agricultural Adaptation Council.

Mariposa Dairy Limited – Lindsay, Ontario - $71,500

This investment will support Mariposa Dairy in adapting their manufacturing facility and production process to accommodate new social and physical distancing protocols and practices. This includes installing protective barriers, a new air filtration system, a new hand-wash and sanitation station, and temperature screening kiosks with thermometers. This project is administered by the Agricultural Adaptation Council.

Backgrounder

Dairy Processing Investment Fund

The Dairy Processing Investment Fund was established to provide funding to dairy processors for investments that will improve productivity and competitiveness, and help them prepare to market changes resulting from the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

The program provides non-repayable contributions to support projects through capital investment or access to expertise.

Projects announced today under the Fund

Empire Cheese Co-operative – Campbellford, Ontario, $171,245

Funding will provide for the acquisition of new production equipment, which will help the company meet increasing demand and achieve processing efficiencies. The main activities of this project include the acquisition and installation of a new milk silo, cheese vats and overhead carriages. This project will result in an increased demand for milk and increased production capacity.

Kawartha Dairy Limited – Bobcaygeon, Ontario - $301,406

Funding will provide for the acquisition of new ice cream processing equipment and the installation of refrigeration systems in their modernized facility. The project will increase the company's productivity and increase its production capacity, while boosting the demand for raw milk and creating jobs.

Mariposa Dairy Limited – Lindsay, Ontario - $2,070,863

Funding will provide for the purchase and installation of new production equipment, such as a soft goat cheese production line and a specialty hard cheese production line, which will increase the company's productivity. The project will result in an increased demand for goat milk, a reduction in production costs, increased exports and the creation of jobs.

