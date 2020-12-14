Government of Canada supports Metepenagiag First Nation in the future development of a commercial site in Moncton

METEPENAGIAG FIRST NATION, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL MI'KMAQ TERRITORY, NB, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proud to support economic development opportunities and growth in Indigenous communities.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced $2.4 million in funding to support future commercial development of land in Metepenagiag First Nation, located in Moncton, New Brunswick.

This funding will support water and wastewater infrastructure, the installation of storm sewers, and the preparation of the site for construction, electrical supply and paving. This will allow for commercial development of the land, create jobs for Indigenous workers and boost the Metepenagiag First Nation and Moncton economies. The work has started in September 2020 and expected to be completed by March 2021.

Quotes

"This project is an important step that will help foster economic growth for Metepenagiag First Nation. It sets the stage for commercial development and economic benefits for the community and the region and includes job creation, something that has never been more important. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects like this as part of its commitment to support commercial and economic development on reserve."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe

"It is with great pride that I acknowledge the generous support and collaborative efforts from various stakeholders on the future commercial development of this site. This project has been a longstanding priority for our community and will be the first of many economic successes that will not only provide future prosperity for Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation but also greatly benefits our partnership with the City of Moncton. I look forward to the completion of this project, continued partnerships, and future economic opportunities that will advance our communities' priorities."

Bill Ward

Chief of Metepenagiag First Nation



"The City of Moncton is proud to collaborate on the development of this land with partners at other levels of government as well as the Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation. This land is within an emerging growth area in the City and we are thrilled to be a partner on the project to encourage economic growth in the region while also building on our Strategic Plan priorities that include working with First Nations and encouraging development in high potential future growth areas."

Dawn Arnold

Mayor of Moncton

"I want to congratulate the community of Metepenagiag and their leadership – Chief Bill Ward and his Council. This is an important commercial development that will provide many opportunities for the region as well as economic growth for the community."

Arlene Dunn

Minister of New Brunswick Aboriginal Affairs

Quick facts

Metepenagiag First Nation is located at the head of the Miramichi River in New Brunswick with a total of 694 community members.

with a total of 694 community members. The creation of Metepenagiag Urban Reserve 3 in Moncton, New Brunswick was finalized in March 2019 .

was finalized in . Funding for this project was provided through the Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP).

CORP funding helps First Nations and Inuit communities develop business plans, expand existing Indigenous-led businesses, and launch new Indigenous-led start-ups.

Associated links

