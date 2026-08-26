Government of Canada supports Lac-Saint-Jean historical society for the creation of exhibit at l'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs museum

Government of Canada provides financial support to la Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean

ALMA, QC, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Museums play an important role in preserving our history and showcasing our culture and diversity. Supporting these heritage institutions helps bring our communities together, promote their vitality and strengthen our shared identity.

Today, Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and to the Secretary of State (Sport), announced $263,358 in funding for la Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding, through the Access to Heritage component of the Museums Assistance Program, will allow the Lac-Saint-Jean heritage society's l'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs museum to design and create a travelling exhibit on the history and evolution of camping in Canada.

Quotes

"Our heritage is at the heart of our identity. It helps us understand where we came from and shapes where we are going. By supporting this exhibition at l'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs, we are investing in the culture and economy of Lac-Saint-Jean, while giving local residents and visitors an opportunity to discover our regions and our stories."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"I welcome our government's investment supporting the design and creation of this original exhibition on camping in Canada. Camping is also a part of our culture in Canada. Our museums allow us to understand our history while stimulating our local economies and attracting visitors from near and far. This travelling exhibition will be able to attract a much larger audience and allow them to discover this facet of our history and heritage."

-- Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and to the Secretary of State (Sport)

"This new exhibition will allow l'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs to help visitors at museums across Canada discover the history of camping. It is a well-known cultural practice that has not really been studied. The history of its evolution is rich and spans both the occupation and development of the territory, the traditional way of life of the first inhabitants, the evolution of customs and leisure activities, and environmental protection. When they see the exhibition, visitors will discover or rediscover this history through photographs and artifacts, as well as a diverse and engaging presentation."

-- Anne-Julie Néron, Executive Director. Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean

Quick Facts

Founded in 1942 in Alma, la Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean (SHL) is an organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion and sharing of the region's heritage. Over the decades, it has become a resource for the preservation of archives, genealogy, museum works and the protection of built heritage. Located in the iconic Maison des Bâtisseurs historic site in Alma, the society's mandate is to represent shared memory and make Lac-Saint-Jean's history known to local people and visitors.

L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs is a museum that promotes the industrial, cultural, built, intangible and natural heritage of the Lac-Saint-Jean region. A service of the SHL since opening in 2004, the museum has presented the history and culture of the region through its annual programming, exhibitions and activities for the whole family.

Associated Links

Société d'histoire du Lac-Saint-Jean (French only)

L'Odyssée des Bâtisseurs

Access to Heritage -- Museums Assistance Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]