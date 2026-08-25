Government of Canada supports the MUTEK Festival

The Government of Canada financially supports the MUTEK Festival

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Digital art is at the heart of cultural innovation, pushing the boundaries of creation and building bridges between artists and audiences from around the world. We are proud to support the MUTEK Festival in Montréal, a signature event that contributes to the city's cultural vitality and local economy, while showcasing Canadian talent and skills, which are the strength of our cultural scene.

Today, the Government of Canada announced $277,000 in financial support for the 27th MUTEK Festival in Montréal.

Canadian Heritage invested $67,000 in the MUTEK Festival through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, allowing MUTEK to support the most innovative and avant-garde artists in the field while attracting larger and more diverse audiences.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) announced a $210,000 non-repayable financial contribution under the Quebec Economic Development Program for the festival's 2025 and 2026 marketing. This support will help increase international tourists and showcase Montréal internationally.

Quotes

"Once again this year, MUTEK is pushing the boundaries of creativity and showcasing the ambition, talent and innovative spirit of our artists. By bringing together artists pursuing new forms of digital expression, the festival has become a unique platform in showcasing Canadian creativity, encouraging exchanges between communities in Canada and beyond and contributing to a strong and bold cultural economy."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The tourism industry is an important engine for the economic vitality of Montréal, all of Quebec and Canada, which is in line with Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions' (CED) mandate. MUTEK, an important gathering focused on digital creation and the electronic scene in the heart of Montréal, is where cultural diversity meets artistic innovation, actively contributing to the city's international profile. By supporting festivals such as this, CED is helping make Montréal a vital cultural showcase and economic engine for all of Quebec."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The only time MUTEK took over the Maison symphonique was in 2013, which was a memorable evening featuring Nils Frahm and Pantha du Prince & The Bell Laboratory. It's a memory that left a lasting impression on people at that festival and our team. Returning to this exceptional venue, while opening a new chapter in the Grands Ballets with the Play series, shows a drive to continue diversifying and enhancing the MUTEK experience."

– Alain Mongeau, General and Artistic Director, MUTEK Festival

Quick Facts

The 27th MUTEK Festival will take place from August 25 to 30 in Montréal. Nearly 120 artists from 28 countries will take part in this year's event.

The festival will take place at several iconic venues in Montréal, including the Société des arts technologiques (SAT), MTELUS, the Maison symphonique, the Studio-Théâtre des Grands Ballets, and l'esplanade Tranquille.

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program helps communities take advantage of promising opportunities for future economic development and diversification.

Associated Links

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

MUTEK

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Assistant Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]