OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Some remote First Nations in Northern Ontario experience an increased risk of flooding each year during the spring. The Government of Canada is working in close partnership with the Mushkegowuk Council Emergency Services Manager to support the First Nations communities of Kashechewan and Fort Albany in protecting their members from possible flooding caused by the spring ice break-up of the Albany River.

Following last year's successful On-the-Land initiative, an estimated 1,400 residents from Kashechewan and 500 from Fort Albany will self-isolate in their traditional hunting camps for approximately one month. The On-the-Land initiative is a precautionary measure to ensure residents are safe from flooding, and it allows them to reconnect with the land. Without the On-the-Land initiative, residents would normally be evacuated as a precaution during the spring ice break-up, increasing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in host communities.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) approved funding of up to $4.2 million through the Emergency Management Assistance Program to support the purchase of necessary provisions, supplies and equipment for the On-the-Land initiative, as well as for the transportation of residents to and from the hunting camps.

The On-the-Land initiative, which was developed by the communities, includes traditional community food harvesting and gathering, intergenerational knowledge sharing, and Indigenous language education activities in multi-generation family settings.

Quotes

"Members of Kashechewan and Fort Albany First Nations are faced with the possibility of flooding from the spring ice break-up annually. Again this year, COVID-19 has added challenges. Being on the land in traditional hunting camps not only protects members from the risk of flooding and COVID-19 but also gives them an opportunity to reconnect with the land and participate in traditional activities and teachings. I commend the leadership for this innovative initiative."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"On the wishes of the people, Kashechewan First Nation Chief and Council wish to pursue the same initiative again for Spring 2021. As we enter rising cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, we must continue to protect the community."

Chief Leo Friday

Kashechewan First Nation

"Having the support of the governments allows us, the community, to properly respond to urgent health and safety concerns resulting from annual spring ice break-up and the COVID-19 pandemic while building capacity and remaining aligned with Fort Albany's traditional values."

Chief Robert Nakogee

Albany First Nation

Quick facts

Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) Paramedic Services will provide emergency first response to any resident isolating on the land who requires medical attention.

ISC nurses will remain in Kashechewan First Nation and will continue to provide urgent, emergency, primary and public health services, as required, to residents choosing to remain in community.

Fort Albany First Nation residents that remain in community will continue to have access to health services through the WAHA Hospital in Fort Albany .

. In the event of an actual flood, ISC works with all partners to ensure emergency plans are in place for the safe evacuation of individuals remaining in the communities, with the most vulnerable population as top priority.

