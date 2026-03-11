OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, announced a dedicated investment of up to $10M to be provided to eligible organizations through the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP), that will assist Jewish communities in enhancing the security of their gathering spaces, including schools, day cares, overnight camps, and places of worship.

Any hate-motivated violence, such as what we saw in Toronto over the last week, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated anywhere. The Government of Canada is working directly with Jewish community organizations to identify and support the specific needs in those communities.

Under the CCSP, organizations receive funds for security equipment and hardware such as protective barriers, minor renovations to enhance security like reinforcements for windows and doors, security and emergency assessments and plans, training to respond to hate-motivated events, and time-limited third-party licensed security personnel.

This $10 million investment announced today will support the work of security operations centres to coordinate monitoring and security at Jewish institutions, as well as projects supported through these organizations.

The CCSP provides flexibility to organizations seeking financial support, and applications are accepted year-round. Organizations interested in the program can find more information on the CCSP website and are encouraged to subscribe to the National Crime Prevention Strategy mailing list.

"Our government is unwavering in its commitment to keep Canadians safe and to combatting all forms of hate. No one in Canada should ever feel unsafe because of who they are, how they pray, or the community they belong to. Jewish communities have been increasingly targeted for hate crimes and impacted by rising hate-related incidents. Through the Canada Community Security Program, our government is providing the resources organizations need to strengthen their security and protect the people they serve."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Every Canadian deserves to feel safe in their community, especially in places of worship, schools, and gathering spaces. As a mother and a member of the Jewish community, I know how important it is to feel that sense of safety. This $10 million investment will help strengthen security and ensure that people across Canada can practice their faith freely and without fear.'

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Jewish Canadians should never have to fear walking into their places of worship, schools, or community spaces. At this critical moment, when the community is feeling so vulnerable, we are taking direct action. This investment of $10 million into the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP) is an important first step. We must also move forward with Bill C-9, our anti-hate legislation, and we urge all parties to support its passage. This is a critical step in taking urgent action. Our government will continue standing with community leaders and working with law enforcement to confront antisemitism and keep Canadians safe."

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Jewish Canadians across Canada of all ages deserve to feel safe where they live, learn, play, and worship. This investment will support strengthening institutions and is meaningful action to protect the community from hate."

The Honorable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State Children and Youth

Quick Facts

The CCSP provides time-limited funding and support for communities at risk of hate-motivated incidents/crimes to enhance security measures at their gathering spaces.

The CCSP was announced in 2024, and replaces and enhances upon the former Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $41 million in almost 1000 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes enhance the security of their community centres, places of worship, and other institutions.

Since the launch of the CCSP, the Government of Canada has approved $7.3 million for 143 projects to help protect Jewish communities.

The CCSP is one of four programs under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports local, targeted crime prevention initiatives and the development and sharing of knowledge to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities. The other programs include the Crime Prevention Action Fund, the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, and the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund.

