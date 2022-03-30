Government of Canada Supports Emerging Clean Technologies at GLOBE Forum 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making investments to enhance Canada's competitive advantage, diversify market opportunities, create good middle-class jobs and achieve our emissions reduction targets.

Today at GLOBE Forum 2022, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a combined investment of over $12 million to seven organizations that are advancing emerging clean technologies to grow our economy and help Canada meet its environmental targets.

These projects include:

$4,583,000 to Canfor Pulp Limited in Prince George, British Columbia , to execute a front-end engineering design study to support a biomass to low-carbon biofuel plant, which will produce advanced biofuels that can be used as a liquid transportation fuel;

$2,000,000 to Saltworks Technologies Inc. in Vancouver, British Columbia, to accelerate the commercialization of a desalination technology to treat water from conventional oil production;

$1,852,941 to ArcelorMittal Dofasco in Hamilton, Ontario, to demonstrate the ability to use biocarbon in an industrial blast furnace in support of future commercial technology demonstration at the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant;

$1,601,950 to the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, to develop an electrocatalytic-based carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) conversion technology, which can convert captured CO 2 into low-carbon-intensity synthetic methane (CH 4 ) using clean electricity and water;

$1,160,587 to the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, to create breakthrough advances in thermochemical processes to economically produce renewable natural gas from forest residues;

$700,000 to Applied Quantum Materials Inc. in Edmonton, Alberta, to convert ordinary glass windows into scalable luminescent solar concentrators for the generation of electrical power; and

$453,993 to GHGSat Inc. in Montney, British Columbia, to demonstrate that GHGSat's satellite-aircraft hybrid system provides equivalent annual methane leak mitigation compared with optical gas imaging (OGI) surveys, while detecting major leaks at least three times more quickly, all at a 25 percent lower cost to operators.

These investments demonstrate the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to supporting innovative projects in the energy, mining and forestry sectors to create clean, sustainable and competitive natural resource sectors while reducing the environmental impacts of operations and fighting climate change.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in projects that position Canada's natural resource sectors as leaders on the global stage. Through innovative ideas and with dedicated partners, we are helping to grow the economy in a way that is compatible with our climate commitments."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"GHGSat's satellite and aircraft technology has been proven in the United States and internationally, and this project provides an opportunity to validate its performance in Canada. We are privileged to work with NRCan, the Natural Gas Innovation Fund and Sustainable Development Technology Canada on this project."

Stephane Germain

President and CEO, GHGSat

The first six projects in this list received funding under the Clean Growth Program (CGP) , a $155-million investment in clean technology research, development and demonstration projects in three Canadian sectors: energy, mining and forestry. The program launched in 2017–18 and will sunset this year, in March 2022 .

The program launched in 2017–18 and will sunset this year, in March 2022.

Innovative features were built into this program, such as:

Trusted Partnerships: this platform enables close collaboration with organizations that fund energy innovation domestically and globally, with a focus on critical stages of technology development that ensures aligned priorities, shared risk and maximized impact.



Science and Technology Assistance for Cleantech: this novel model was introduced to provide small and medium-sized enterprises funded under the CGP with access to scientific and technical resources at federal research centres to help them overcome a lack of technical expertise and research infrastructure.

GHGSat Inc. received funding under the Energy Innovation Program (EIP), which provides $24 million annually to advance clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds research, development and demonstration projects and other related scientific activities.

