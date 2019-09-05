Government of Canada supports climate education by New Brunswick Environmental Network

MONCTON, NB, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Increasing climate education, awareness, and action through independent third parties will support Canada's efforts to protect the environment and transition to a cleaner economy.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $140,000 in funding through the Climate Action Fund to the New Brunswick Environmental Network. The project will help teachers and educators teach Canadians young and old about the impacts of climate change.

The New Brunswick Environmental Network will organize workshops for over 50 post-secondary educators to help New Brunswickers access information about a changing climate in their province. By working together, they will develop curriculum resources that will create greater understanding of climate resiliency, adaptation, and sustainable living, among New Brunswickers.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action in support of Canada's climate goals.

"I am inspired by the initiatives being brought forward by Canadians from coast to coast to coast. These initiatives will help others be better informed and take positive action to tackle climate change. This funding is supporting our students, teachers, youth, and not-for-profit and for-profit organizations make a difference. Together, we're sharing great ideas that will promote the importance of taking action on climate change right now."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The New Brunswick Environmental Network is thrilled to receive this grant to support teachers and educators in teaching about climate change. It is such an important and complex issue. This project will give teachers and educators the comfort and the confidence to engage with their students in dialogue and learning on climate change."

– Raissa Marks, Executive Director, New Brunswick Environmental Network

The New Brunswick Environmental Network, established in 1991, is a communication network that links together over 100 not-for-profit environmental organizations.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that help bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. This Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

