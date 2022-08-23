CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to keep communities safe, and ensure the air sector is well-positioned to rebound.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced close to $2 million in new funding to help YYC Calgary International Airport recover from the effects of the pandemic, and to support continued air services and important infrastructure projects at the airport.

The funding from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, will support projects to improve current and future flight scheduling and connection times between flights for passengers, as well as establishing dedicated corridors to enable physical distancing at the airport. This funding is in addition to more than $57.4 million provided under the program in August 2021, for the rehabilitation of Runway 17R-35L.

The pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's airports play in our country's economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help us deliver our commitment to build safer, healthier and stronger communities as Canada recovers from the pandemic.

Quotes

"The Calgary International Airport is a key transportation hub for much of southern Alberta. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal transportation corridor for many Calgary businesses and Canada's tourism and resource development sectors. This funding will enhance airport efficiency, and safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

Annie Koutrakis

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"As we move forward with the safe return of activity in the aviation sector, , it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive air sector in a way that is safe for all Canadians. This funding will allow the Calgary International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Calgary Airport Authority continues to invest in upgrades that improve both safety and efficiency for our valued guests. Funding provided by the Government of Canada for these projects is an important part of supporting our ability to significantly contribute to Alberta's economy, the travel and tourism sector, and the movement of critical goods for our community."

Bob Sartor

President and CEO

The Calgary Airport Authority

Quick Fact

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

Associated Link

