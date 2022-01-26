Government of Canada supporting the Kelowna International Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra and the Minister of International Development and the Minister for Pacific Economic Development Canada, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, announced more than $18 million in funding to help the Kelowna International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

To help ensure safe airport operations for aircraft, passengers and crew, the airport will receive over $15.2 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to support:

the expansion of the airport's combined operations building;

the replacement of sections of the terminal building roof;

upgrades to airfield lighting infrastructure;

the construction of runway end safety areas (RESA); and

the establishment of facilities and modified airport infrastructure to facilitate improved flow and management of air travellers and airport employees related to COVID-19 testing and screening.

In addition to the funding for the critical infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada also provided the Kelowna International Airport with just over $3 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Kelowna and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Kelowna International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Kelowna International Airport keeps British Columbia connected. By investing in critical transportation infrastructure projects we are enhancing airport safety for travellers, air crews, and airport workers. This continued support will fund important upgrades while creating jobs, bolstering the regional economy as we recover from the effects of the pandemic and look to grow economically after a year of extreme weather in British Columbia."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan

Minister of International Development and the Minister for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada continues to advise all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada at this time.

continues to advise all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of at this time. The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will distribute $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, and connectivity to mass transit systems.

, will distribute in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, and connectivity to mass transit systems. First introduced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program is part of a federal stimulus recovery plan designed to build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient economy post-COVID-19.

The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

, provided in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than . In August 2021 , funding in the amount of $81.6 million was announced under the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to support Canada's major airports with investments in COVID-19 testing and screening infrastructure.

Associated Links

