Government of Canada supporting small and medium-sized businesses through the Low Carbon Economy Fund

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians are feeling first-hand the impacts and costs of climate change. A recent report from expert Canadian scientists showed that Canada was warming at twice the global rate. That's why the Government of Canada is working with businesses, cities and towns, Indigenous communities, universities, schools and hospitals to cut pollution, protect our health, and make life more affordable.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $10 million from the Partnerships stream of the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions for small and medium-sized businesses with up to 499 employees. The Partnerships stream will help businesses across the country cut pollution through projects like retrofits, methane capture in municipal waste, switching to cleaner fuels and more efficient business operations, or greener ways to heat or cool existing buildings. Businesses will have until November 15, 2019 to apply.

The funding comes from the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund–an important part of Canada's climate plan. The Fund invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs in a clean economy.

By working together with Canadians across the country and supporting good projects that offer practical and affordable solutions, we can continue to protect the environment and grow the economy for future generations.

"Canadians from across the country are coming up with innovative methods to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, saving people money and creating good jobs along the way. By investing in these projects, from coast to coast to coast, the Government of Canada is making sure we are positioned to succeed in the $26 trillion global market for clean solutions and create good middle-class jobs today and for the future. We're making sure to build a healthy and strong Canada now and for our kids and our grandkids."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

According to Clean Energy Canada, the energy efficiency measures in Canada's climate plan will help improve Canada's economy and environment between now and 2030 by creating 118,000 new jobs, boosting our GDP by $356 billion , and saving Canadian households an average of $114 a year. Every $1 spent on energy efficiency generates approximately $7 of GDP.

Champions stream: with over $450 million available, this stream provides funding to eligible applicants including provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The deadline for submitting formal proposals was September 28, 2018 .

Partnerships stream : with $50 million available, this stream will provide funding through two separate opportunities:

First intake: Approximately $40 million for projects led by Indigenous communities and organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and small municipalities. The deadline for submitting proposals was March 8, 2019 .

Second intake: Approximately $10 million for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada with up to 499 employees. The application process will be open from August 13 to November 15, 2019 .

