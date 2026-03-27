OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that the amendments to the Human Pathogens and Toxins Act (HPTA) received Royal Assent. These amendments are key to modernizing and strengthening biosecurity oversight for scientific research and maintaining Canada's ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.

The HPTA regulates the use and possession of human pathogens and toxins across all sectors, including research at universities and hospitals, vaccine development in the pharmaceutical industry and quality control in the food industry. Research with human pathogens and toxins can lead to important scientific breakthroughs but also requires strong security measures to prevent misuse. The measures announced today will allow the people who work with human pathogens and toxins to do so more safely and securely.

These measures will also allow the Government of Canada to strengthen safeguards and mitigation measures against potential incidents with human pathogens and toxins, and bolster national resilience and emergency preparedness – all while continuing to enable and support Canadian researchers and investments made in Canada's life sciences and biomanufacturing sectors.

Quotes

"Protecting the health, safety and security of Canadians remains our top priority. These amendments will reduce red tape and improve regulatory efficiency, while protecting public health and safety and supporting the important scientific research that takes place in Canada."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Human Pathogens and Toxins Act (HPTA) came into force on December 1, 2015. It regulates most activities with human pathogens and toxins, including their possession, handling, storage, and transfer.

(HPTA) came into force on December 1, 2015. It regulates most activities with human pathogens and toxins, including their possession, handling, storage, and transfer. The HPTA supports both the biomanufacturing and global health security agendas in addition to Canada's international obligations under the Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention.

The amendments will: provide flexibility by adding provisions related to remote technologies access to containment facilities and to respond to threats and support emergency preparedness; provide clarity for regulated parties around roles and responsibilities, authorities, and giving them the most up-to-date information on pathogens and toxins to better support the research they conduct; improve security screening requirements and safeguards against potential threats; reduce reporting threshold to prevent underreporting of potentially dangerous incidents; and, modernize compliance and enforcement measures.



Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709