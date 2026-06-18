Government of Canada Strengthens Election Protections Following Royal Assent of Bill C-25, The Strong and Free Elections Act

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Strong and Free Elections Act (Bill C-25) received Royal Assent. The targeted, priority amendments to the Canada Elections Act (CEA) proposed in this Bill will ensure that Canada's elections remain safe from evolving threats, including foreign interference.

Following recommendations from the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions (PIFI), the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), the Strong and Free Elections Act further strengthens and secures Canada's federal elections by:

Ensuring voters are protected against unlawful attempts to influence their vote at all times and not only once an election is called;

Banning sophisticated deepfakes of electoral actors that intend to mislead Canadians;

Closing potential channels for anonymous and foreign funding in electoral processes;

Protecting nomination and leadership contests from threats, including against undue foreign influence, bribery, and intimidation;

Adding new privacy policy requirements for federal political parties, and new disclosure requirements in the event of a data breach;

Strengthening the CCE's ability to enforce the CEA, including by increasing administrative monetary penalties for violations of the Act; and

Mitigating long ballots, which challenge the administration and accessibility of federal elections for voters, candidates and election workers.

The Government of Canada continues to strengthen and protect our elections, as part of Parliament's long-standing commitment to improvements to the CEA, ensuring that federal elections remain free, fair and independent. Regular updates also ensure that the CEA continues to keep pace with the realities and challenges facing democracies around the world, including here in Canada.

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"Canada's democracy is among the strongest and most stable in the world, with world class electoral practices and robust prohibitions to protect election integrity. By protecting against unlawful attempts to influence voting, reducing long ballot campaigns, banning sophisticated deepfakes of electoral actors, and closing channels for anonymous and foreign funding, we are ensuring that Canada's elections will remain safe and free."

--The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

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SOURCE Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

For more information (media only), please contact: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations: Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]