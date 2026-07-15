Government of Canada announces new members to be appointed to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced today the Government's intention to appoint members to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments (Advisory Board).

The Advisory Board is an independent body whose mandate is to provide the Prime Minister with non-binding, merit-based recommendations for Senate appointments. Established in January 2016, the Advisory Board consists of three federal members (a Chair and two members) and two members from each province or territory where a Senate vacancy is to be filled.

The Advisory Board will be chaired by the Honourable François Rolland, who has been serving as a federal member since 2018. Mr. Rolland is senior counsel, mediator and arbitrator with Langlois avocats and a former Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec.

The Honourable Sarabjit (Sabi) Marwah, a former Senator and former Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer with Scotiabank, will join the Advisory Board as a federal member. Melissa Blake, former mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in Alberta, will continue in her current term as federal member.

The following new provincial members will be appointed to the Advisory Board. Ad hoc members will be added where required and when vacancies emerge in the Senate.

Carol A. Lee (B.C.) , co-founder and Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation.

, co-founder and Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. Joy MacPhail (B.C.) , former Deputy Premier of British Columbia.

, former Deputy Premier of British Columbia. Bram Strain (MB) , President and CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba.

, President and CEO of the Business Council of Manitoba. Connie Walker (MB) , former President and CEO of United Way Winnipeg.

, former President and CEO of United Way Winnipeg. Wisdom J. Tettey (ON) , President and Vice-Chancellor of Carleton University.

, President and Vice-Chancellor of Carleton University. Christina Smith (QC) , former Mayor of Westmount.

, former Mayor of Westmount. Dr. Denis Soulières (QC) , Université de Montréal professor, hematologist, medical oncologist, molecular biologist, and clinical researcher.

, Université de Montréal professor, hematologist, medical oncologist, molecular biologist, and clinical researcher. The Honourable James Cowan (NS) , retired Senator and former partner of the Stewart McKelvey law firm.

, retired Senator and former partner of the Stewart McKelvey law firm. Kim West (NS) , President of Royer Thompson Management and Human Resources.

, President of Royer Thompson Management and Human Resources. Susan Sullivan (NL), former educator, former Deputy Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor and former provincial cabinet minister.

former educator, former Deputy Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor and former provincial cabinet minister. James Igloliorte (NL), Indigenous leader and retired provincial court judge.

The new members bring a sound understanding of the parliamentary and legislative process, which will allow them to provide high quality recommendations to the Prime Minister about who could contribute to the work of the Senate. Adding to the constitutional requirements, the members will be focused on recommendations that will achieve greater expertise in the Senate on the emerging issues and challenges facing Canada including trade, finance, artificial intelligence and technology, diplomacy and foreign affairs, criminal justice and community safety and strategic Canadian capabilities and industries.

This is especially important following the expansion of the criteria for new applicants to the Senate, and the removal of the non-partisanship criterion for Senate appointments, recognising the valuable contributions made by Canadians who have chosen to serve in elected office or in other partisan roles.

Quotes

"The new Advisory Board will help the Senate continue to draw on the talent and expertise Canada needs in a new era. By identifying highly qualified candidates from every region, with deep knowledge of our emerging issues and the challenges ahead, it will strengthen the Senate's ability to scrutinize and advance the legislation this country needs. I would also like to sincerely thank the outgoing Chair, Ms. Huguette Labelle, for her dedicated service and expertise over the past 10 years."

--The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

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For more information (media only), please contact: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]