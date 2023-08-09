VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Everyone, regardless of their sexual or gender identity, has the right to be their authentic self, which includes having access to the care that they need to lead a happy and healthy life. This is especially true for Indigenous and racialized populations, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, as the barriers they face are compounded by past experiences of discrimination in Canada's health care system, as well as a lack of culturally safe, relevant, equitable, and stigma-free health services.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced more than $4.3 million in funding from the Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Fund to support projects led by British Columbia's Provincial Health Services Authority (Indigenous Health), the National Council of Indigenous Midwives via the Canadian Association of Midwives, the Native Women's Association of Canada, and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak.

These projects will help develop culturally safe and inclusive educational materials to improve access to vital SRH services and reduce barriers to care for Indigenous and marginalized communities in Canada. This announcement reflects the Government of Canada's belief that everyone has the right to access safe SRH services that they need when and where they need them.

These projects are funded through Health Canada's SRH Fund, which was established in Budget 2021 with an initial investment of $45 million to improve access to SRH care for people in Canada who face the greatest barriers to access, with an additional investment of $36 million made through Budget 2023.

Quotes

"Sexual and reproductive health services are health care. The projects announced today will help remove barriers and improve access to culturally safe, equitable, and stigma-free health services. Together with community-led organizations, we will continue to protect and improve access for everyone, no matter who they are or where they live."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 committed $45 million over three years, starting in 2021-22, to improve access to SRH care support, information, and services for people in Canada who face the greatest barriers to access.

over three years, starting in 2021-22, to improve access to SRH care support, information, and services for people in who face the greatest barriers to access. Budget 2023 provided an additional $36 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Health Canada to renew the SRH Fund.

over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Health Canada to renew the SRH Fund. To date, twenty-three projects have been funded. Of these projects, four address access to abortion, seven address the SRH needs of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and four focus on Indigenous communities, including Indigenous youth and Two Spirit people. Two projects focus on racialized people or newcomers, two more address youth from a range of populations, and four more address additional priorities. In addition, per capita funding of $9.7 million has been allocated to Québec to support community-based organizations located in the province.

has been allocated to Québec to support community-based organizations located in the province. The SRH Fund was created to support a wide range of evidence-informed and innovative projects for people in Canada who are at increased risk for poorer sexual and reproductive health outcomes, including members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, Indigenous and racialized people, women, and youth.

Related Products

Backgrounder: Improving Access to Services for Indigenous Communities under the Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Contacts: Guillaume Bertrand, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200, Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]