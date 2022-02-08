Report offers valuable insights that will help shape Canada's National Quantum Strategy

Quantum science is leading the way in finding solutions to some of the most complex problems in communications, computing, health care, navigation and other key areas. To help support growth in Canada's quantum sector and to provide leadership in this emerging domain, the Government of Canada recognizes the need for a National Quantum Strategy, as outlined in Budget 2021.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, released a report on the results of public consultations undertaken last year that will help to shape the National Quantum Strategy. The report highlights an overarching message from stakeholders that actions need to be actively pursued across all fronts, including on research, talent, commercialization, security and on the global stage. It also highlights the necessity of domestic and international collaboration, the importance of improved communications and engagement, the need to recruit and retain top talent, and the urgency to lay the groundwork for quantum security, among other key findings.

The report was informed by a series of roundtables held by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) from July to October 2021. The roundtables provided valuable insights from stakeholders in Canada's quantum research and business communities on the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. In order to reach as many Canadians as possible, ISED also gathered feedback through an online survey on the National Quantum Strategy website.

The Government of Canada will continue to collaborate closely with Canada's quantum community to develop the National Quantum Strategy.

"We recognize the need to strengthen and secure our position as a global leader in the quantum field and these consultations have greatly informed us on how to do just that. The National Quantum Strategy will help Canadian researchers and businesses as they position themselves at the forefront of quantum research, computing and software. I look forward to collaborating with them as we shape Canada's quantum future and the life-changing benefits that it will bring our communities and industry partners."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Budget 2021 committed $360 million to launch a National Quantum Strategy, enabling the Government of Canada to build on previous investments in the sector to advance the emerging field of quantum technologies.

Development of quantum technologies offers job opportunities in research and science, software and hardware engineering and development, manufacturing, technical support, sales and marketing, business operations and other fields.

The Government of Canada also invested more than $1 billion in quantum research and science from 2009 to 2020—mainly through competitive granting agency programs, including Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada programs and the Canada First Research Excellence Fund—to help establish Canada as a global leader in quantum science.

In addition, the government has invested in bringing new quantum technologies to market, including investments through Canada's regional development agencies, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program.

Work on the National Quantum Strategy is being coordinated through a new secretariat at ISED.

