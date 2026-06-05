/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Alty to announce update on Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit/

WINNIPEG, MB, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will make an announcement in Winnipeg related to the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

Date: June 5, 2026



Time: 1:30PM (Local time)



Where: Asihcikan Project

567 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB

Members of the media are asked to contact CIRNAC Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance.

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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information: Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations, [email protected]