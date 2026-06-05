/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Alty to announce update on Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit/Français
News provided byCrown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
Jun 05, 2026, 09:00 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will make an announcement in Winnipeg related to the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.
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Date:
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June 5, 2026
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Time:
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1:30PM (Local time)
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Where:
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Asihcikan Project
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567 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB
Members of the media are asked to contact CIRNAC Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm their attendance.
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SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
For more information: Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations, [email protected]
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