STONEWALL, MB, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, commemorated the national historic significance of Ducks Unlimited Canada with a special ceremony to unveil a plaque at Oak Hammock Marsh.

Founded in Winnipeg in 1938 by Canadian hunter-conservationists, in collaboration with the More Game Birds of America Foundation, Ducks Unlimited Canada was an early example of the international approach to continental nature conservation in Canada and the United States.

Established in response to declining waterfowl populations and the widespread loss of wetlands across North America, Ducks Unlimited Canada is distinguished by its commitment to advance conservation science, innovative use of business principles, and partnership-driven approach for nature conservation. Ducks Unlimited Canada also fostered a sense of belonging to a cross-border North American conservation community and mobilized a grassroots network of volunteers and citizen scientists known as "Keemen".

Following its first major project at Big Grass Marsh near Gladstone, Manitoba, Ducks Unlimited Canada has become a continental leader responsible for the conservation and management of more than 860,000 hectares of waterfowl habitat in its first 40 years in operation—a figure that has since grown to roughly 2.5 million hectares. Today, these habitats are recognized for the tremendous value they provide to people and communities as nature-based solutions to floods, droughts, water pollution, and the impacts of climate change. Ducks Unlimited Canada is now an organization supported by a diverse group of conservationists with broad interests in environmental stewardship.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians and youth connect with their past. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,200 designations have been made nationwide.

National historic designations illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching the understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country. Heritage places provide a wide range of cultural, social, economic, and environmental benefits to their communities.

"In commemorating the national historic significance of Ducks Unlimited Canada, we recognize their important role in conservation in Canada. Today, the organization is a continental leader responsible for the conservation and management of more than 2.5 million hectares of waterfowl habitat. Historic designations like this reflect Canada's rich and varied history, and I encourage all Canadians to learn more about Ducks Unlimited Canada and its important contributions to Canada's heritage."

"Ducks Unlimited Canada has shaped conservation practices in this country, and across the continent. By establishing the first wetland conservation projects more than 80 years ago, pursuing leading-edge science and fostering strong cross-border partnerships, we have learned much about these essential habitats and the positive impact they have on both wildlife and people. We are proud of the legacy we continue to create, thanks to the support of our continental conservation community, and are humbled to receive such distinguished recognition of our storied history."

Founded in Winnipeg in 1938, Ducks Unlimited Canada was an early example of the international approach to continental nature conservation in Canada and the United States , developed in response to declining waterfowl populations and the widespread loss of wetlands across North America .

in 1938, Ducks Unlimited Canada was an early example of the international approach to continental nature conservation in and , developed in response to declining waterfowl populations and the widespread loss of wetlands across . During its 84 years in operation, Ducks Unlimited Canada has helped pioneer wetland ecology through its commitment to scientific research. It mounted one of the largest-scale surveys of breeding waterfowl in Canada and continues to play a leading role in the conservation and management of more than 2.5 million hectares of wetlands and other natural habitat.

and continues to play a leading role in the conservation and management of more than 2.5 million hectares of wetlands and other natural habitat. Ducks Unlimited Canada is a key delivery partner in the trilateral North American Waterfowl Management Plan (NAWMP), an international action strategy for conserving waterfowl habitat throughout the continent. The NAWMP is widely recognized as one of the most successful conservation initiatives in the world.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized, and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized, and these important stories are shared with Canadians. The vast majority of nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. To nominate a person, place or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information.

