GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced 11 designations of persons, places and events of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration. These designations honour the diversity of history in Canada. These include:

Places:Seven Oaks House in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Persons: William Kennedy, Charlotte Edith Anderson Monture, Mary Two-Axe Earley, Everett Baker

Events: RCMP Musical Ride, Invention of the Morris Rod-Weeder, Rural Electrification Across Canada, Klippert Case, 1967, Miramichi Fire of 1825, First World War Training at Sarcee Camp

Some highlights from today's announcement include:

Rural Electrification Across Canada: In the early 20th century, most Canadians lived in rural areas without electricity. Advocacy from women's and farmers' groups helped drive a national push for rural electrification, promoted heavily by utility companies as a modern necessity. Each province took a different approach--from Ontario's publicly owned system to Alberta's cooperatives and Saskatchewan's rapid expansion with farmers. While electrification reshaped rural Canada, some rural residents resisted change, and many First Nations were left out. By the 1970s, nearly all rural households across Canada were connected to central power stations, dramatically improving quality of life and enabling new technologies.

Mary Two-Axe Earley : This Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) woman was a trailblazer in the fight for equality for First Nations women. She brought national attention to the gender discrimination in the Indian Act, which stripped women of their Indian status if they married non-status men. Her advocacy led to changes in the law in 1985, allowing women to retain and pass on their status to their children. Two-Axe Earley was the first person to have her status reinstated under the amended Indian Act.

RCMP Musical Ride : With origins in British cavalry traditions, this grand precision performance of scarlet-uniformed police constables on horseback, coordinated with music, was first performed in Regina, North-West Territories (now Saskatchewan), in 1887. The Musical Ride demonstrates the longstanding importance of horsemanship in the history of the federal police force. In 1961, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police created an annual Ride, performing more than one hundred times per year by 1966. Since 1988, officers selected for the Ride serve a three-year term before returning to regular police duties. The Ride now tours across Canada and around the world from May to October.

Miramichi Fire : In October 1825, the Miramichi Fire burned an estimated 15,500 km2 in northeastern New Brunswick, devastating communities, killing hundreds of people, and leaving thousands more homeless. Roughly £50,000 was raised to help the entire colony, and this is thought to have been the largest disaster relief effort in pre-Confederation Canadian history. The relief effort strengthened ties between the colony of New Brunswick and Great Britain, the United States, and the colonies of Upper and Lower Canada. This massive forest fire had extensive environmental impacts in New Brunswick, and lasting changes to the ecosystem had an impact on settlers and Mi'kmaq whose lives and livelihoods depended on the lands and waters of the Miramichi region. In the aftermath of the fire, timber exploitation moved to new frontiers while the Miramichi region's industry shifted to the processed lumber trade.

First World War Training at Sarcee Camp: In 1915, reflecting Canada's commitment to the First World War, the government established Sarcee Camp near Calgary on lands recently surrendered by the Tsuut'ina (Sarcee) First Nation. As one of Canada's largest training camps, it introduced over 45,000 Canadians to military life before they were sent overseas. Stone markers on Signal Hill commemorate the thousands who trained there. The camp's creation highlights the pressures faced by First Nations when lands promised for their exclusive use were repurposed for military needs, sparking ongoing conflict. For the Tsuut'ina Nation, the extensive military use of these lands in the 20th century remains a significant legacy. Sarcee Camp's continued use during the Second World War and the Cold War underscores its lasting role in Canada's military history .

The Government of Canada, through the recommendations from the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

Quote

"Historic designations play a vital role in preserving Canada's shared heritage and identity. They ensure that the stories of the people, places, and events that have shaped our nation are remembered, so future generations know who we are and where we come from. I invite all Canadians to explore these designations, honour our diverse history, and help preserve our collective legacy."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,280 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Established in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, the Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives.

Related documents

Backgrounder: Everett Baker (1893–1981)

Backgrounder: Mary Two-Axe Earley (1911–1996)

Backgrounder: The Klippert Case, 1967

Backgrounder: The Invention of the Morris Rod-Weeder

Backgrounder: Charlotte Edith Anderson Monture (1890–1996)

Backgrounder: RCMP Musical Ride

Backgrounder: Rural Electrification Across Canada

Backgrounder: Seven Oaks House

Backgrounder: William Kennedy (1814–1890)

Backgrounder: Miramichi Fire of 1825

Backgrounder: First World War Training at Sarcee Camp

Related links

Parks Canada

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

National historic designations

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]