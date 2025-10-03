This commemoration is an important part of the Government of Canada's response to Call to Action 79 in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report.

NOTE: The residential school system is a topic that may cause trauma invoked by memories of past abuse. The Government of Canada recognizes the need for safety measures to minimize the risk associated with triggering. A National Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former residential school students. You can access information on the website or access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-Hour National Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419.

MUSKOWEKWAN FIRST NATION RESERVE NO. 85, SK, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Muskowekwan First Nation, along with Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada commemorated the national historic significance of the Former Muscowequan Indian Residential School with a special ceremony to unveil two plaques close to Lestock, Saskatchewan.

Former Muscowequan Indian Residential School, Saskatchewan, 2020 © Parks Canada / Allison Sarkar (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

The Former Muscowequan Indian Residential School was part of a system of residential schools imposed on Indigenous children by the federal government in the 19th and 20th centuries. Born of colonial policies in Canadian history, this system removed Indigenous children from their families and communities, not only denying them their traditions, languages and cultures, but also exposing children to grievous harm and even death. The residential school system has adversely affected generations of Indigenous Peoples. The Government of Canada is committed to reconciliation and renewed relationships with Indigenous Peoples, based on a recognition of rights, respect, and collaboration.

Located on Muskowekwan First Nation in Treaty 4 Territory, the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School is the last standing former residential school building in Saskatchewan. Built in 1930–31, it replaced earlier residential school buildings dating back to the late 1800s. After the school closed in 1997, the main building was saved from demolition by Survivors and community members and is being preserved as a place of commemoration, healing, and cultural learning. At least 35 unmarked graves have been found on the site since the 1990s, underscoring its importance as a site of memory for all Canadians.

For over a century, First Nations and Métis children from Treaty No. 4 Territory and elsewhere in Canada were forced to attend the school. Operating until 1997, it was among the last residential schools to close in the country. The site was nominated for designation by Muskowekwan First Nation, which collaborated with Parks Canada to honour the experiences of Survivors and identify the site's historic significance.

"As one of the last residential schools to close, the Former Muscowequan Indian Residential School stands as a testament to Survivors' courage in sharing their truths, and to the resilience of their families and community. By honouring their voices and working in partnership with Indigenous communities, we commit to ensuring that this history is never forgotten. These stories are vital to our shared journey and will continue to guide us as we walk the path of truth and reconciliation together."

"The journey that we did not ask for is one of abuse, disease and generational trauma that was instigated by the residential school legacy. Muskowekwan has chosen to leave its school standing, in the words of the former students to 'never let the world forget these schools existed and what happened when the children walked through those doors…some to never walk out. This plaque commemoration recognizes those children in the spirit and intent that should have been given to them the day they entered the Muscowequan Indian Residential School. Remember our children - taapwaywin (truth) and manacitiwin (respect)."

The Former Muscowequan Indian Residential School, known locally as The Mission, is the only standing former residential school in Saskatchewan, and one of the few remaining residential school buildings in Canada.

century. The school's property included a working farm, outbuildings, playgrounds, and skating rinks. At least 35 unmarked graves have been found on the former school grounds since the 1990s. The plaques are written in Nakawewin, Cree, English, and French.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister responsible for Parks Canada regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognised, and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

Virtually every nomination brought forward today for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. To nominate a person, place or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application.

