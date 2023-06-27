Nathalie Théberge will continue to lead the organization for another five years

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the reappointment of Nathalie Théberge as Vice-Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Copyright Board of Canada. In this role, Ms. Théberge will continue to lead the work of the Board and to supervise and direct Board staff. Her position will officially be renewed on October 1, 2023, for a five-year term.

Following reforms to the Copyright Board of Canada in 2018, Ms. Théberge led the Board in completing the first phase of its Modernization Initiative. During that time, the Board undertook an overhaul of its processes, internal policies and organizational culture to modernize its operations. The work that Ms. Théberge will lead in the second phase of the initiative will reinforce and expand the Board's capacity to ensure a functional copyright marketplace.

As a public institution, the Board plays a significant role in the Canadian copyright ecosystem by balancing market power between rights holders and users. Through its tariffs, it ensures that creators and rights holders receive fair compensation, content providers and end-users pay fair prices, and Canadians have broad access to copyright content.

Quote

"Nathalie Théberge's leadership, knowledge and expertise are, and continue to be, valuable assets to the Copyright Board and to Canadians. The Copyright Board will continue to play a critical role, especially as technology facilitates countless market uses for creative works in our digital world."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Copyright Board of Canada is an economic regulator and administrative tribunal that operates at arm's length from the Government of Canada and reports on its corporate activities to Parliament through the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

is an economic regulator and administrative tribunal that operates at arm's length from the Government of and reports on its corporate activities to Parliament through the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. The Board establishes fair and equitable tariffs, including royalty rates, terms and conditions for the use of collectively managed copyrights.

The Board's tariffs affect a very wide range of industries and businesses, and they cover activities in which all Canadians engage. The Board's economic footprint is significant and growing: in 2020, royalties generated by tariffs approved by the Board were estimated at approximately $662 million .

. In May 2023 , the Copyright Board published a status update on its Modernization Initiative.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]