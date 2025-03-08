Transition will ensure the museum continues to evolve as a place of learning and reflection for all Canadians

REGINA, SK, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada has been home to the "Mounties" since 1873, and for the last 140 years, these distinctively Canadian police officers have trained in Regina. Their iconic red serge dress uniforms are recognized globally, and the RCMP Musical Ride, performed across Canada and around the world, is a uniquely Canadian demonstration of equestrian skills – both paying tribute to the force's 19th-century origins as a mounted police service in the Canadian West.

The RCMP Heritage Centre was established in 2007 on the grounds of the RCMP Academy in Regina to share and celebrate the rich and evolving history of Canada's national police force in the place where it started. Recognizing the importance of telling our own story, on our own terms, the Government of Canada is supporting the RCMP Heritage Centre's transition to a national museum. This will help ensure that Canadians continue to have control over how we commemorate and understand our shared history.

Yesterday, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, reaffirmed the Government of Canada's commitment to transitioning the RCMP Heritage Centre into a national museum in a call with Sam Karikas, the Centre's CEO. Building on $3 million in funding announced in Budget 2024 and $12 million in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, this transition will ensure the museum continues to evolve as a place of learning and reflection for all Canadians.

As part of this transition, the museum will work to better reflect the full breadth of the RCMP's history, including its complex relationship with Indigenous Peoples and its evolving role in reconciliation efforts. Preserving our national institutions and historical narratives remains a key part of ensuring our sovereignty and cultural identity.

"I'm pleased to once again reaffirm our government's commitment to the transition of the RCMP Heritage Centre into a national museum. This important institution ensures that Canadians and visitors from around the world can learn about the history of our national police service and its evolving role in our society, including its history with Indigenous Peoples and ongoing efforts toward reconciliation."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"We are pleased to see the Government of Canada acknowledge their commitment in transitioning the RCMP Heritage Centre to a national museum. For several years we've been working together on this project and look forward to continuing this important work with our federal partners to complete the process, and make this a museum that all Canadians can be proud of."

–Sam Karikas, CEO, RCMP Heritage Centre

The Government of Canada has supported the RCMP Heritage Centre since its original inception and construction 20 years ago.

has supported the RCMP Heritage Centre since its original inception and construction 20 years ago. Through the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada made a commitment of $12 million over four years to support the RCMP Heritage Centre in achieving national museum status.

made a commitment of over four years to support the RCMP Heritage Centre in achieving national museum status. The RCMP Heritage Centre is a non-profit organization, not owned, operated, or funded by the RCMP. The Centre operates with a vision of being a place of discovery, exploration, reflection, and reconciliation, and credits a rich and developing programming calendar, and strong partnerships in delivering on this vision.

As part of its transition to national museum status, the Centre will work to further reflect the RCMP's full history, including its role in Indigenous communities and the broader story of reconciliation in Canada .

. Every year the Centre welcomes around 30,000 visitors from more than 30 countries and provides in-Centre and virtual education programming for around 20,000 students in every province and territory in Canada .

