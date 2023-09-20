Feedback will help improve the overall state of competition in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Effective and up-to-date competition law and enforcement are necessary to promote a competitive marketplace that favours prosperity and affordability for Canadians. To ensure that Canada's competition law remains fit for the modern economy and can continue to promote dynamic and fair markets for Canadians, the Government of Canada has undertaken a comprehensive review.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that the Government of Canada has released its What We Heard Report on the Future of Canada's Competition Policy Consultation, a summary of what the government heard through broad, public consultation with stakeholders and citizens. This report reflects on key points that have helped inform the government's next steps, including the amendments to the Competition Act that were prioritized to address the grocery sector.

The consultation looked at ways to improve the legislative requirements, enforcement methods and corrective measures set out in the Competition Act and sought feedback on whether changes are required to protect competition in digital and data-driven markets.

On September 14, 2023, the Prime Minister announced that the Government of Canada intends to introduce a new set of legislative amendments to the Competition Act in the coming days. The government continues to review the input gathered through the consultation and assess how to further strengthen our competition law and policy framework. Through this comprehensive review, the government is committed to creating a marketplace that will allow Canada's economy to innovate and grow, while helping to make life more affordable and increase consumer choice for Canadians.

Quote

"A more effective and modern competition framework can lead to lower prices for consumers. Over the past year, we have been consulting widely on the future of Canada's competition law. We have heard a lot of ideas on how to foster more competition, make our economy more dynamic and advance the interests of Canadians. Today, we are releasing the What We Heard Report on the Future of Canada's Competition Policy Consultation. In addition to taking immediate legislative actions, we will continue to undertake a comprehensive review of our competition law and policy framework. We will continue to work day in and day out to bring more relief to Canadians and make life more affordable."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Consultation on the Future of Competition Policy in Canada garnered significant interest, receiving over 130 submissions from identified stakeholders, as well as more than 400 responses from members of the general public. These submissions raised over 100 potential reform proposals.

garnered significant interest, receiving over 130 submissions from identified stakeholders, as well as more than 400 responses from members of the general public. These submissions raised over 100 potential reform proposals. Several amendments to the Competition Act, including ones on price-fixing, were introduced in the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No 1 as a first step in modernizing the Competition Act . They came into force when the Implementation Act received royal assent in June 2022 .

