OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The global COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for Northern and remote communities that depend on supply chains remaining intact for the delivery of essential goods and services, medical care and transportation needs in their communities. As the pandemic evolves, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners, including provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous communities and the air industry, to address the unique needs of these communities.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, the Minister of Highways and Public Works for the Government of Yukon, the Honourable Nils Clarke, and the Member of Parliament for Yukon, Larry Bagnell, announced that the Government of Canada is providing an additional $1 million to the Government of Yukon to continue the support of essential air services for remote communities in Yukon.

The funding announced today is in addition to the $7.16 million provided to the Government of Yukon in 2020 to maintain essential air services to remote communities.

This financial contribution will help maintain minimum levels of air transportation services to remote communities in Yukon to ensure continued access to essential goods and services, including community resupply of food and medical supplies.

The Government of Canada will continue to work collaboratively with provinces and territories to ensure essential transportation and supply chains for Northern and remote communities are protected for the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians.

Quotes

"Our government understands the importance of reliable air services in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our northern and remote communities. This investment will help ensure that, as we work towards recovery and travel restart post pandemic, people living and working in remote Yukon communities will continue to have access to air services for delivery of essential goods and services, for business and trade, and for essential travel between communities in Yukon. We are pleased to be working with our territorial and Indigenous partners and the air industry to support communities as we start to build back better."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Our government recognizes the vital importance of transportation links in maintaining and strengthening supply chains across the North. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on the transportation sector in the North and Arctic, this investment will ensure communities in Yukon remain connected and supported with access to essential goods and health services when they need it the most."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"We are proud to continue working with our federal partners to keep our aviation community operational and resilient throughout this pandemic. This funding will go a long way to alleviating pressures experienced by Yukon's aviation sector as we continue to experience the impacts of COVID-19. These much-needed investments in local businesses will help them maintain their operations and keep Yukon workers at work."

The Honourable Nils Clarke

Minister of Highways and Public Works

Government of Yukon

"Airports throughout Yukon are important to residents and businesses alike, many of whom depend on their local airports for personal travel and community resupply, but also for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres. Never is this more important as our country battles the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to reopen our economies."

The Honourable Larry Bagnell

Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

Under the funding agreements for the Remote Air Services Program, a fixed amount of funding is allocated to each province or territory that has remote communities. Provinces and territories are responsible for allocating the funding to specific air carriers.

Remote communities are those that rely on air service as the only year-round mode of transportation.

There are 28 remote communities in Yukon , three of which do not have year-round, reliable road access and rely on small commercial air carriers for essential services and goods.

, three of which do not have year-round, reliable road access and rely on small commercial air carriers for essential services and goods. Some communities may have limited access to seasonal ice roads or long and unreliable gravel roads.

Associated Links

SOURCE Transport Canada

Related Links

