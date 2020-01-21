Government of Canada partners with Ricoh to simplify and streamline processes with managed print services

Ricoh enters six-year agreement to improve the delivery of printing technology and

services to the Government

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has named Ricoh Canada Inc. one of three managed print services (MPS) providers selected as part of a program to significantly streamline the federal procurement process to purchase and manage printing technology and services. This new approach will help departments and agencies standardize and rationalize their print fleets, and reduce total expenditures all while enhancing security and sustainability.

The agreement is part of a Government of Canada initiative to change how it purchases and manages its office printing equipment and services to enhance security, improve user productivity, encourage greener practices and equip the public service with the latest technologies they need as part of a comprehensive managed print services program. The process provides a ready-made statement of work framework for governmental departments to engage with approved vendors to design a managed print and content solution tailored to their specific needs.

The agreement grants the Government of Canada access to RICOH Intelligent Devices equipped with RICOH Always Current Technology, which makes regular updates to devices and other applications available on demand, and as needed. With RICOH Always Current Technology, users can download and install new features and upgrades directly to their device as they become available and have the flexibility to add only the applications they need, all while keeping data secured and protected. In addition, today's generation of Intelligent Devices reinforces Ricoh's commitment to fostering a more sustainable society with power saving features that save energy and reduce carbon footprint.

The Government of Canada encouraged a collaborative procurement process during which Ricoh was an active, leading voice that engaged with key decision makers to better understand their goals and vision. It was evident that environmental sustainability was a major aspect of the Government's evaluation of potential partners. Ricoh particularly excels in this area, having received the 2019 ENERGY STAR® Canada Manufacturer of the Year Award for Electronics and making sustainability a core value in both product development and business operations. The team leveraged this track record of proven experience to help the Government enhance its new procurement process to be more streamlined, adaptable and effective.

"The Government of Canada had a vision to break down barriers to obtaining optimized print technologies and services, and we were honoured to be invited to collaborate throughout the process, and ultimately partner for future successes," said Glenn Laverty, President and CEO of Ricoh Canada, Inc. and Senior Vice President, Strategy Office, Ricoh North America. "The end-to-end, tailored, holistic approach that has driven success in so many Ricoh partnerships is now an integral part of the government procurement process. If a department wants to take advantage of an expertly designed, implemented and maintained MPS engagement, they now have a strong baseline level of services. The framework is already in place, and starting the conversation is easier than ever before."

| About Ricoh|

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communication services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2019, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,013 billion yen (approx. 18.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

