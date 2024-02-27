OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian consumers require strong consumer advocacy groups to represent their interests with the resources they need to make informed purchasing decisions

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an open call for proposals for projects to enhance affordability and transparency and support consumers in making informed choices.

ISED is seeking to fund projects that will develop and implement innovative communications methods focussed on groceries to help consumers better understand options and make the best choices for their family and budget. Further information on eligible organizations and priority areas is available in the applicant guide.

The Contributions Program for Non-profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations supports organizations in the production of high quality, independent and timely research to support the consumer's role in the marketplace and to help strengthen capacity building for consumer organizations so they can fulfil their mandates, increase their visibility, membership and self-sufficiency in the interest of Canadian consumers.

Quote

"We need to develop a stronger consumer advocacy culture in Canada to ensure that Canadian consumers are better equipped with the information needed, and that's something government cannot do alone. That's why we've increased our investment for consumer advocacy work by tripling the budget for ISED's Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations over the next five years. And that's also why we are working in close collaboration with consumer advocacy groups by funding research that informs policy-making related to affordability and the creation of tools for consumers, we are protecting Canadians' interests and empowering them to make more informed decisions as consumers."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations has an annual budget of $5 million for the next five years.

for the next five years. ISED's Office of Consumer Affairs manages this program on behalf of the government.

Funding available through the development stream of this program helps consumer organizations build capacity so that they may continue to impartially fulfill their mandates to represent the interests of Canadian consumers.

OCA recently announced new research on shrinkflation and skimpflation, and other grocery affordability-related projects.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED .

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA , Facebook: Canadian Innovation , Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]