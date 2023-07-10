LONDON, ON, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West, and Josh Morgan, Mayor of London, officially opened 44 affordable homes at 403 Thompson Road in London.

The four-storey apartment building, which includes laundry facilities, a common room and a vehicle and bike parking, will provide homes for Black Canadians, those experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, Indigenous Peoples, and women and their children fleeing violence.

This project was selected through the Cities Stream under the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the City of London and has received over $ 10.7 million in federal funding announced in December 2021

Construction of the project was completed on January 31, 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we have built 44 affordable homes for vulnerable Canadians here in London, Ontario. Your government is investing in affordable housing to create communities that Canadians can feel proud to call home, communities where they'll prosper and thrive. This is one of the many ways the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy is ensuring that no one is left behind" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The Government of Canada is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to have invested in the Rapid Housing Initiative here in London. These new homes are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who will call London their home." – Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"This investment will continue to help Canadians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs, while also creating jobs that will benefit the local economy, here in London. The Government of Canada remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing in London, Ontario, and across Canada." – Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"Today, we celebrate the Grand Opening of this new affordable housing development and are excited to pilot a supportive housing model project delivered by Indwell Community Homes. By adding these 44 single-resident units featuring 24/7 on-site care, the City continues to focus on its goal of delivering healthcare and housing for the most marginalized Londoners." – Josh Morgan, Mayor of London

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS .

NHS The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS , including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

